Humza Yousaf admits ‘no shortcut’ to independence as SNP looks for referendum path in Dundee

The SNP leader is at the Caird Hall today to discuss options while the UK Government refuses to allow another vote.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf will attend an independence convention in Dundee today. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf told activists not to expect any new independence “wheeze” today as leaders talk up using the next general election to push the case.

The SNP leader is joining members at the Caird Hall for a long anticipated “special convention” on potential routes out of the UK.

But on Friday, he appeared to managed expectations by saying: “There’s definitely no shortcut or wheeze.

“The reason for that is, of course, that the UK Government continues to deny our democratic right – our democratic right to an independence referendum, to that legally-binding referendum.”

An independence rally at City Square Dundee.

He said independence will be “front and centre” in the next general election.

The SNP and independence campaigners lost the 2014 referendum and have been trying to find a route to another one since Brexit in 2016.

What are the routes to independence?

The UK Government consistently refuses to entertain the idea of another legally binding vote, like David Cameron agreed to.

A Supreme Court decision also blocked off using the Scottish Parliament to hold a referendum on the constitution, which is overseen at Westminster.

Some nationalists say Scots should make the view clear in a general election, which would be fought on independence alone.

Others suggest collapsing the Scottish Parliament and calling an election in Holyrood to make that case.

Humza Yousaf appointed Dundee MSP Shona Robison as Scotland’s deputy first minister. Image: PA.

Failure to find an agreed route led to the plan for a convention, being held at the Caird Hall, in Scotland’s most pro-independence area.

Dundee reported the highest Yes vote in 2014 and is dominated at all levels by SNP politicians. Mr Yousaf lives in the city despite representing a constituency in Glasgow.

LISTEN: From the Stooshie archives – we speak to locals about their Dundee-based MSP

In advance, Mr Yousaf stressed a case for independence based on UK economic woes.

“It is our duty – in these tough times – to give people hope and imagine a better future with the endless opportunities that independence gives us,” he said.

“We must inspire people – and make it abundantly clear: the failed Westminster economic model, that is causing such misery, is not as good as it gets.”

We have a governing party in Scotland that wants to talk to itself about itself.

– Anas Sarwar.

His Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, argues the cost-of-living crisis can be escaped at an election.

The meeting comes days after the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5%, up from 4.5% and the 13th increase in a row.

“At the next election, voting SNP is the only way to secure independence, tackle the cost of living and get rid of unelected Tory governments for good,” he said.

READ MORE: SNP insiders fear independence ‘talking shop’ will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon

The UK Government said the economy can be supported by working together.

“This is not the time to be talking about distracting constitutional change,” a spokesman said.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn, who is from Dundee.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said economic problems prove why independence is not attractive.

“We have a governing party in Scotland that wants to talk to itself about itself and distract away from the chaos and carnage and division they have in their own political party,” he said.

Scottish Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said SNP figures are “throwing red meat” to activists to deflect from failure.

However, former SNP leader Alex Salmond hopes for a united front on independence. He repeated calls to join forces at the ballot box to hold off unionists gains in Scotland.

Independence reports

The convention comes at the end of a week in which Mr Yousaf published a new paper on independence. The report on a written constitution is expected to be followed by others on different topics over summer.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon began the series but it stalled when she quit.

Since then, the party has been shaken by a police probe into finances. Officers have questioned Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the former party chief executive. Police also spoke to former treasurer Colin Beattie.

Mr Yousaf has refused calls to suspend Ms Sturgeon’s party membership during the probe.

