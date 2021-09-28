Dylan Levitt caps off fine Dundee United form with another Wales call-up

Dundee United loanee Dylan Levitt is in the Wales squad for their World Cup double header with Czech Republic and Estonia.

Levitt, 20, has been in outstanding form for United in recent weeks and produced a midfield masterclass in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic.

His pixel-perfect passing display saw him touch the ball 76 times and make 60 attempted passes in the draw with the Glasgow giants.

That lead to team-mate Peter Pawlett admitting he was ‘clapping from the bench’ at Levitt’s exploits.

CARFAN CYMRU 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Robert Page has named a 28-player squad to face Czech Republic 🇨🇿 and Estonia 🇪🇪 https://t.co/sGQARD1SZd Llongyfarchiadau @SorbaThomas on your first Cymru call-up 👏#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/tO9KuiXbX8 — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 28, 2021

The Manchester United star has become an integral part of the international set-up for Wales.

He has ten caps and was in their Euro 2020 squad last summer.

He will travel to Prague for the World Cup qualifier with Czech Republic next Friday. He then faces a trip to Estonia the following Monday.