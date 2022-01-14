Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

‘Perfect’ Olympic preparation for Dundee skater Natasha McKay as she reaches European final

By George Cran
January 14 2022, 12.00pm
Natasha McKay at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.
Natasha McKay at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

Two Dundee-based figure skaters will battle it out in the European Championships Final this weekend.

British champion Natasha McKay breezed through the qualifying stages in Estonia in “perfect preparation” for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

She’ll be joined in the Free Program finale by Lithuanian champion Aleksandra Golovkina, who has been training with Simon and Debi Briggs at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Five-time UK champ McKay qualified 19th out of 36 with Golovkina in 24th.

Natasha McKay in action in Estonia.

The final begins on Saturday, broadcast live on Eurosport 2 with programming getting under way at 4.45pm.

McKay said: “I am very happy with my clean performance.

“It’s not long now until I will compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and this European Championship is the perfect preparation.”

‘Couldn’t be prouder’

GB Olympic coach Simon Briggs was delighted with showing from Dundee skaters in Tallinn.

Natasha McKay will represent Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

He said: “Natasha and Aleks skated their heart out and we couldn’t be prouder having two skaters training in Dundee and making the European Championship final.”

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on February 4.

 

Figure skater Natasha McKay shrugs off music mistake to earn FIFTH British title in a row as Dundee stars dominate championships

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]