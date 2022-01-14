‘Perfect’ Olympic preparation for Dundee skater Natasha McKay as she reaches European final

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Dundee-based figure skaters will battle it out in the European Championships Final this weekend.

British champion Natasha McKay breezed through the qualifying stages in Estonia in “perfect preparation” for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

She’ll be joined in the Free Program finale by Lithuanian champion Aleksandra Golovkina, who has been training with Simon and Debi Briggs at the Dundee Ice Arena.

Five-time UK champ McKay qualified 19th out of 36 with Golovkina in 24th.

The final begins on Saturday, broadcast live on Eurosport 2 with programming getting under way at 4.45pm.

McKay said: “I am very happy with my clean performance.

“It’s not long now until I will compete at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and this European Championship is the perfect preparation.”

‘Couldn’t be prouder’

GB Olympic coach Simon Briggs was delighted with showing from Dundee skaters in Tallinn.

He said: “Natasha and Aleks skated their heart out and we couldn’t be prouder having two skaters training in Dundee and making the European Championship final.”

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on February 4.