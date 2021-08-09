‘They wanted it more’: Graham Dorrans delivers scathing verdict as Dunfermline midfielder demands Rangers response

Graham Dorrans has lambasted Dunfermline’s ‘unacceptable’ showing against Partick Thistle — including his own.

And the former Ibrox midfielder has warned that it will be a ‘long day’ against Rangers if the Pars replicate this meek, passive showing.

The Fifers slipped to a miserable 3-0 defeat against the Jags, shipping two sloppy goals from identikit corner-kicks in the opening 22 minutes before a Ross Graham own goal brought the curtain down on an ignominious outing for the hosts.

And Dorrans, the first to admit that he was below-par in the middle of the park, did not shy away from Dunfermline’s failings.

“They were first to every ball, they wanted it more than us,” said the former Scotland and Dundee midfielder. “It was disappointing from the very first whistle.

“We got what we deserved out of the game. I thought that we were poor from start to finish.

“Myself included — if we all play like that then it is not going to be acceptable no matter how much experience you have.

“The boys did not go out to play like that and set up like that. But what we put on for ninety minutes was not acceptable and every player has a point to prove going forward.”

Rangers response?

Dorrans, continuing, noted: “We need to bounce back because it doesn’t get any easier.” That would seem something of an understatement.

Friday night sees the Pars tasked with travelling to the home of the Scottish champions in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dunfermline have not won at Ibrox since 1972 — Jim Leishman is not slow to regale fans with tales of his decisive goal in the 4-3 triumph — and were defeated 6-0 on their last visit there in 2017. Dorrans was in the Rangers team that night.

“Rangers are the league champions and we know how difficult a game it will be,” continued Dorrans.

“But we’ll work on a game-plan moving into that game. It has to be better than Saturday; that’s for sure. If we go out and perform like that it could be a long day.”

Dorrans made 23 appearances for the Glasgow giants between 2017 and 2019, however he has played down the importance of his influence in the Dunfermline dressing room ahead of the showdown in Govan.

“Most of the boys have been there and played there [Ibrox], so I won’t need to emphasise what to expect to any of the boys,” added Dorrans.

“They have all played in Scotland for a long time have played in hard games. We all know what it’s like to play in big games against big clubs, so we will need a game-plan.”