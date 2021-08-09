Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘They wanted it more’: Graham Dorrans delivers scathing verdict as Dunfermline midfielder demands Rangers response

By Alan Temple
August 9 2021, 8.00am Updated: August 9 2021, 12.25pm
Dorrans on the ball
Graham Dorrans has lambasted Dunfermline’s ‘unacceptable’ showing against Partick Thistle — including his own.

And the former Ibrox midfielder has warned that it will be a ‘long day’ against Rangers if the Pars replicate this meek, passive showing.

The Fifers slipped to a miserable 3-0 defeat against the Jags, shipping two sloppy goals from identikit corner-kicks in the opening 22 minutes before a Ross Graham own goal brought the curtain down on an ignominious outing for the hosts.

And Dorrans, the first to admit that he was below-par in the middle of the park, did not shy away from Dunfermline’s failings.

Holt heads home Thistle’s second

“They were first to every ball, they wanted it more than us,” said the former Scotland and Dundee midfielder. “It was disappointing from the very first whistle.

“We got what we deserved out of the game. I thought that we were poor from start to finish.

“Myself included — if we all play like that then it is not going to be acceptable no matter how much experience you have.

“The boys did not go out to play like that and set up like that. But what we put on for ninety minutes was not acceptable and every player has a point to prove going forward.”

Rangers response?

Dorrans, continuing, noted: “We need to bounce back because it doesn’t get any easier.” That would seem something of an understatement.

Friday night sees the Pars tasked with travelling to the home of the Scottish champions in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Dunfermline have not won at Ibrox since 1972 — Jim Leishman is not slow to regale fans with tales of his decisive goal in the 4-3 triumph — and were defeated 6-0 on their last visit there in 2017. Dorrans was in the Rangers team that night.

“Rangers are the league champions and we know how difficult a game it will be,” continued Dorrans.

Dorrans in action in Rangers’ 6-0 win over the Pars

“But we’ll work on a game-plan moving into that game. It has to be better than Saturday; that’s for sure. If we go out and perform like that it could be a long day.”

Dorrans made 23 appearances for the Glasgow giants between 2017 and 2019, however he has played down the importance of his influence in the Dunfermline dressing room ahead of the showdown in Govan.

“Most of the boys have been there and played there [Ibrox], so I won’t need to emphasise what to expect to any of the boys,” added Dorrans.

“They have all played in Scotland for a long time have played in hard games. We all know what it’s like to play in big games against big clubs, so we will need a game-plan.”

