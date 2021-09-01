Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Craigen: Football has finally come home now that Arbroath fans are back at Gayfield

By Ewan Smith
September 1 2021, 5.15pm
James Craigen is enjoying celebrating in front of the Arbroath fans again
James Craigen is enjoying celebrating in front of the Arbroath fans again

James Craigen insists football has finally come home now he can celebrate in front of the Arbroath fans at Gayfield.

Craigen and his Red Lichties team-mates are thriving as they play to crowds again after 16 months of closed-doors football due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Due to the shutdown, the Preston-born star has been limited to just four appearances in front of Gayfield fans since a permanent switch from English side AFC Fylde last summer.

Arbroath are riding high in fourth place in the Championship – after back-to-back wins over Craigen’s former clubs Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

And the midfielder is loving life in Angus.

Arbroath star James Craigen is enjoying his football right now

“The game is a million times better with fans in the stadium,” said Craigen. “Football is properly back now.

“I enjoy playing the game no matter where I am and I felt privileged to still play it during lockdown.

“But as players we all thrive on hearing the noise of the fans. The sound of an empty stadium just isn’t the same.

“I want to celebrate with fans and I want to hear the roar of anticipation as we run up to take a corner.

James Craigen and Arbroath are riding high in the Championship after four games

“Our fans are great. They are good, honest football people who appreciate a team that works hard.

“I’ve only been able to play in front of them four times but they give us great backing.

“We’ve also added a new dimension to the crowd with so many young people coming via Arbroath FC Community Trust.

“You could hear them banging their drums in our warm-up before the Partick game and that was brilliant.

“I’ve also enjoyed celebrating with fans. The manager often reminds us that these are the best days of our lives so you should enjoy every single second.”

James Craigen: Survival is still our goal

Arbroath are certainly enjoying their football right now.

As Scotland’s highest-placed part-time club, they have collected seven points from 12 – with a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Inverness their only blip.

But with boss Dick Campbell insisting Arbroath players have ‘achieved nothing yet’, Craigen insists survival remains their goal.

“If you think back to December 29th last year we were only on five points,” said Craigen. “I know the season kicked-off later but we have made a much stronger start.

Arbroath star Michael McKenna has been on fire with five goals in four games

“We know we are capable of competing with every team in this league but we will stay focused and grounded.

“The Championship is very competitive and it can easily turn the other way.

“But we have a core group of players who have been here for a number of years and are hungry for success.

“Success is staying up. It’s only natural that some people will want to look up but we’ll never get ahead of ourselves.”

Dick Campbell: Arbroath have done well but haven’t achieved anything yet

 

