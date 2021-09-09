Brechin City sign former Hearts and Inverness star Kevin McHattie

Brechin City have pulled off another major coup with the signing of former Hearts and Inverness star Kevin McHattie.

Full-back McHattie, 28, made 82 appearances for Jambos during a four year spell at Tynecastle between 2011 and 2015.

The former Scotland under-21 star also played at Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers before his move to Inverness in 2019.

He quit Inverness in the summer after injury restricted him to just six appearances.

Kirk delighted to get Kevin McHattie on board

But the highly experienced star has now been convinced to join Andy Kirk’s Highland League side.

McHattie worked with Brechin City special advisor Craig Levein at Hearts and will link up with him again at Glebe Park.

“Getting Kevin on board was a big one for us,” Kirk told Brechin City’s official website.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get it over the line and hopefully see him on the pitch very soon.

“He’s got great experience having played at a higher level and I’m sure he’ll help us immensely.”