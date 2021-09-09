Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City sign former Hearts and Inverness star Kevin McHattie

By Ewan Smith
September 9 2021, 8.03pm
Kevin McHattie has joined Brechin City on a free transfer from Inverness
Brechin City have pulled off another major coup with the signing of former Hearts and Inverness star Kevin McHattie.

Full-back McHattie, 28, made 82 appearances for Jambos during a four year spell at Tynecastle between 2011 and 2015.

The former Scotland under-21 star also played at Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers before his move to Inverness in 2019.

He quit Inverness in the summer after injury restricted him to just six appearances.

Kirk delighted to get Kevin McHattie on board

But the highly experienced star has now been convinced to join Andy Kirk’s Highland League side.

McHattie worked with Brechin City special advisor Craig Levein at Hearts and will link up with him again at Glebe Park.

“Getting Kevin on board was a big one for us,” Kirk told Brechin City’s official website.

Craig Levein and Andy Kirk worked with Kevin McHattie at Hearts

“We’re absolutely delighted to get it over the line and hopefully see him on the pitch very soon.

“He’s got great experience having played at a higher level and I’m sure he’ll help us immensely.”

