Tuesday, September 21st 2021
Sport / Football

Kai Kennedy: Dunfermline stars proved they are ‘behind the manager’ as on-loan Rangers kid revels in Scotland progress

By Alan Temple
September 20 2021, 7.30am
Kennedy in action
Kennedy in action

Dunfermline not only claimed a point against Inverness, they proved a point.

That’s the view of winger Kai Kennedy, who is adamant their gutsy stalemate on Saturday illustrated that the Pars are a squad united — and fully behind embattled boss Peter Grant.

The on-loan Rangers ace lamented the Fifers failure to secure a precious victory against the Caley Jags, with Craig Wighton and, in particular, Nikolay Todorov missing superb opportunities.

Vytas Gaspuitis also flashed a first-half header narrowly wide of the post.

Nevertheless, Kennedy is right to be optimistic.

Dunfermline got back to basics to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign. They were ferocious in 50/50s, organised and pressed tirelessly.

It does not magically cure the ills of a miserable season to date. For the Pars to be bottom of the league after five matches, with the talent they possess, is unacceptable.

But this was a start; signs of life.

“You could see that the group are all behind each other and behind the manager,” said Kennedy.

“The last couple of weeks have been tough — but Saturday showed what we can do and what we are trying to build.

“There is a lot we can take into the Hamilton match.

“As a team, you need to stick together and show what type of group you are — and you could see against Inverness that we had trained hard all week.

We had the better chances of the two teams and on another day we would have been one or two up.”

‘More to come’

While there was no shortage of graft in the Dunfermline performance, Kennedy brought much of the craft.

On just his second start for the club, his direct dribbling and fearlessness in the final third was thrilling.

One dazzling, solo surge in the first half was sensational and, if he had been able to get a successful shot away, it would have been a frontrunner for goal of the season.

Dangerman: Kai Kennedy

“There is more to come,” he continued. “I’ll look to drive at people. That’s my game and I’ll be positive every week.

“I want to be direct, get the better of my opponent and create chances. Hopefully, I can keep doing that and the assists and goals follow.”

Tartan teen

Away from the pressures of Dunfermline’s faltering domestic campaign, Kennedy was speaking for the first time since making his Scotland under-21 debut against Turkey earlier this month.

Kennedy on Scotland duty

He started the game as Scot Gemmill’s youngsters claimed a fine 1-1 draw in Bursa.

“Going over to Turkey was a really tough task and a different experience to playing in the Championship,” he added. “There are different tactics and you’ve got to adapt quickly.

“It’s a tough battle for a spot. There are a lot of good players out there. But if you prove a point with your club, that will get you in the squad. Hopefully, I am doing that.”

Peter Grant: Dunfermline boss ‘feels the pressure’ – but backs ‘correct work’ to pay dividends

