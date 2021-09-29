Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dario Zanatta: Raith Rovers star opens up on Celtic ’embarrassment’ and ‘making amends’

By Alan Temple
September 29 2021, 7.30am
Learning Curve: Zanatta

Dario Zanatta admits he was left ‘embarrassed’ after a wonderful opportunity to impress against Celtic culminated in his dismissal.

However, the Raith Rovers winger is adamant he would never allow one miserable evening in Glasgow wreck his sensational start to life at Stark’s Park.

Parkhead was anything but Paradise for Zanatta last Thursday, with the Canadian picking up two sloppy bookings in the space of eight minutes.

He cut a dejected figure as he sloped down the Celtic Park tunnel, with boss John McGlynn later describing the red card as ‘petty’ following a 3-0 defeat for Rovers.

However, Zanatta was back to his sparkling best on Sunday, rippling the net for the sixth time in 12 outings as Raith defeated Partick Thistle 3-2.

“I wanted to make up for Thursday,” confessed Zanatta. “It was a one-off and it was the first red card in my career.

“I also knew that we had some massive games coming up where I could make amends.

“Of course, it was a frustrating night against Celtic and to get sent off on a stage like that a bit embarrassing, if I’m honest

“But I knew I would get a chance to right those wrongs quickly.”

‘Horizontal’

Zanatta’s circumspect, relaxed attitude shines through.

Indeed, McGlynn recently joked ‘Dario’s horizontal, isn’t he?’ before adding ‘you need to be at him’.

It is a style of management that is clearly getting the best out of the former Hearts kid following miserable stints at Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

It’s much easier to enjoy the graft in a team with craft.

“I’ve taken really well to how the gaffer has dealt with me,” said Zanatta.

“I am a laid back guy, I’m not overly confrontational. I just enjoy playing football, being around the boys and being successful.

“But the gaffer is always driving me and saying: ‘Don’t be content with how things are going — keep pushing’.

“The defensive part of my game is something I still need to work on. I feel like I have got better at helping out Dicko [Liam Dick], and Ross Matthews is really good at talking to me during games.

“But everyone can hear the gaffer shouting at me — so it’s obvious I need to get better!

“But, to do that side of the game, it helps when you are enjoying your football.”

Promotion push

While loath to set targets, Zanatta is keen to hit a double-digit goal tally for the first time in his career; an eminently achievable aim at this rate.

But personal glories pale into insignificance compared to the prospect of being involved in a promotion push.

A win over Dunfermline would see the Rovers open up a four-point lead in the final playoff place and move to within six points of league leaders Inverness.

“I’ve never had a season in the Championship where I’ve been involved in the good playoffs — fighting for promotion,” smiled Zanatta. “That’s what I’m here for.”

