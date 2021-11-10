Scot Gemmill expects vocal backing in Dundee as Scotland U21 boss addresses Aaron Hickey withdrawal from Tannadice double-header

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scot Gemmill expects supporters to embrace Scotland under-21s’ return to Dundee after a seven year absence.

Gemmill’s charges will call Tannadice home for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers against Kazakhstan on Friday night and Belgium four days later.

The under-21s have joined Dundee United in utilising training facilities in St Andrews ahead of the clashes, with Aaron Pressley — son of ex-Tangerines defender Steven — among the new faces in the group.

They are returning to the City of Discovery for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Hungary in 2014, in which Callum McGregor and Ryan Fraser scored.

“We feel we have got some players with huge potential,” lauded Gemmill.

“Everyone is very excited to help them on their pathway and it’s a great chance to come and see them.

“I really do think the fans will come and get behind the team. I’m very confident about that.

“It’s a great chance to come and see the best youngsters in the country.”

Having taken leave of the central belt, Scotland were unable to train at their usual base at Scotland’s National Performance Centre, Oriam, in Edinburgh.

“We are very lucky that we are training at St Andrews, which is excellent,” added Gemmill. “The facilities are good and the preparations are absolutely fine.

“We know we are very lucky but, at the same time, I think that’s how it should be for the national team.

“We have players at big clubs and when they come with Scotland, it should be at that standard.”

Absent Aaron

However, Aaron Hickey — thriving in Serie A with Bologna — has withdrawn from Scotland duty for the second successive camp.

The former Hearts youngster has reportedly cited a need for rest amid the rigours of the Italian top-flight and having only recently returned from surgery.

“My job is to pick the best players,” added Gemmill. “We select Aaron and then the rest is down to him.

“We can’t force him to come and play. It’s his decision and I completely respect it.

“I feel that Aaron could have a huge benefit to his development by coming to play for the under-21s.

“But if Aaron feels he’s not in a position to play then we have to respect that.”