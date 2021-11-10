Scot Gemmill expects vocal backing in Dundee as Scotland U21 boss addresses Aaron Hickey withdrawal from Tannadice double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scot Gemmill expects vocal backing in Dundee as Scotland U21 boss addresses Aaron Hickey withdrawal from Tannadice double-header

By Alan Temple
November 10 2021, 7.00am
Scotland face a crucial double-header at Tannadice
Scot Gemmill expects supporters to embrace Scotland under-21s’ return to Dundee after a seven year absence.

Gemmill’s charges will call Tannadice home for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers against Kazakhstan on Friday night and Belgium four days later.

The under-21s have joined Dundee United in utilising training facilities in St Andrews ahead of the clashes, with Aaron Pressley — son of ex-Tangerines defender Steven — among the new faces in the group.

They are returning to the City of Discovery for the first time since a 2-2 draw with Hungary in 2014, in which Callum McGregor and Ryan Fraser scored.

The squad for Scotland U21s last match at Tannadice

“We feel we have got some players with huge potential,” lauded Gemmill.

“Everyone is very excited to help them on their pathway and it’s a great chance to come and see them.

“I really do think the fans will come and get behind the team. I’m very confident about that.

“It’s a great chance to come and see the best youngsters in the country.”

Having taken leave of the central belt, Scotland were unable to train at their usual base at Scotland’s National Performance Centre, Oriam, in Edinburgh.

“We are very lucky that we are training at St Andrews, which is excellent,” added Gemmill. “The facilities are good and the preparations are absolutely fine.

“We know we are very lucky but, at the same time, I think that’s how it should be for the national team.

“We have players at big clubs and when they come with Scotland, it should be at that standard.”

Absent Aaron

However, Aaron Hickey — thriving in Serie A with Bologna — has withdrawn from Scotland duty for the second successive camp.

Hickey celebrates scoring against Lazio

The former Hearts youngster has reportedly cited a need for rest amid the rigours of the Italian top-flight and having only recently returned from surgery.

“My job is to pick the best players,” added Gemmill. “We select Aaron and then the rest is down to him.

“We can’t force him to come and play. It’s his decision and I completely respect it.

“I feel that Aaron could have a huge benefit to his development by coming to play for the under-21s.

“But if Aaron feels he’s not in a position to play then we have to respect that.”

