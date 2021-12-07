Kevin Thomson slams ‘shambles’ as Kelty Hearts clash at Elgin is postponed just 90 MINUTES before kick-off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Seething Kevin Thomson has labelled the late postponement of Kelty Hearts’ visit to Elgin City ‘a shambles’.

The majority of the Kelty’s part-time squad took time off work to make the trip north on Tuesday, despite clear weather warnings regarding the impending impact of Storm Barra.

And their worst fears were realised when the waterlogged Borough Briggs surface was deemed unplayable.

That came as little surprise to Kelty chiefs, who were privately pessimistic regarding the game going ahead for much of the day — but the staff and players were forced to make the 300-mile round-trip regardless.

The team bus had already arrived in Elgin by the time the decision was made to call off the clash and former Rangers and Scotland ace Thomson let rip, castigating the authorities for a lack of ‘common sense’.

Kelty boss Thomson tweeted: “Shambles asking part time players, take days off work, 6 days notice to travel through a yellow warning, 4 and half hours on bus to get called off!!

“Some common sense would be nice to be part of the thinking behind scheduling.”

Striker Nathan Austin was rather more acerbic — but no less angry.

He wrote: “Games off! A massive shock! If only we had weather predictions to help us make a responsible and sensible decision before 20 boys take days off work.”

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in the coming days.