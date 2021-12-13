4 Raith Rovers talking points: In defence of Willie Collum

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches with a crucial 1-0 triumph over title rivals Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Dario Zanatta bagged the decisive goal from the penalty spot following a handball by Dylan McGowan.

Killie boss Tommy Wright seethed at referee Willie Collum, while furious travelling fans called for a change in the dugout.

And when the dust settled, Rovers celebrated a pivotal three points.

Courier Sport was at a boisterous Stark’s Park to analyse the action.

Collum’s call

Collum hogged the headlines following Rovers’ victory.

Not for the first time.

However, there is a reason Collum finds himself in the spotlight with such regularity: he is assigned some of the biggest games in Scottish football and, on occasion, the continent.

That’s because he, more often than not, is very good at his job.

Nevertheless, his mistakes are always amplified. Correct decisions rarely receive the same attention.

Let’s rectify that.

Replays show that McGowan’s arm was in an unnatural position, the ball did not take any deflections to make contact unavoidable and, but for the defender’s action, Ethon Varian would have been through on goal. Penalty.

That apology Wright was seeking is unlikely to be forthcoming.

Crowd control

The attendance at Stark’s Park on Saturday was 2426. It was boosted by a solid following from Kilmarnock — but the away section was far from full to the brim.

It is only the second time Rovers have broken the 2000-mark for a Championship fixture this season.

The other occasion was the visit of fierce rivals Dunfermline in September (2876).

Allied with more than 100 half-season tickets being sold for the denouement of the 2021/22 campaign in the space of 10 days, supporters are gradually hopping aboard the bandwagon.

The next big thing?

Aaron Arnott, 18, is yet to start a competitive match for Raith Rovers — but it’s coming.

With every impressive cameo — snapping challenges; ice-cool turns; fearless bursts forward — this gifted midfielder enhances his reputation.

John McGlynn is not prone to fits of bombast, but privately the Rovers manager is incredibly excited about Arnott’s potential.

Aaron Arnott looks like he's going to be a top prospect. He's very tenacious and looks comfortable in high pressure situations. Ideally we'll see a lot more from him moving forwards. — Robbie Weir (@rw2711) December 11, 2021

He has now featured against the likes of Livingston, Aberdeen, Celtic and Killie — and has never once looked out his depth.

With Brad Spencer out until March and Dylan Tait due to link up with parent club Hibs in January, Arnott’s ascension may accelerate in the coming weeks.

Christophe Berra and Tom Lang

The defensive display of Berra and Lang was nothing short of magnificent.

The former Hearts and Scotland star won every ball in the air, made a host of key blocks and rallied his teammates in moments of pressure.

Lang, meanwhile, dovetails brilliantly with his experienced partner. He is more mobile and more comfortable passing out from the back — but is no less aggressive.

With their rapport only likely to improve, that pairing, allied with Jamie MacDonald behind them, looks like a backbone upon which a title push can be built.