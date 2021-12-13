Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: In defence of Willie Collum

By Alan Temple
December 13 2021, 12.30pm Updated: December 13 2021, 12.59pm
Raith Rovers emerged victorious
Raith Rovers emerged victorious

Raith Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches with a crucial 1-0 triumph over title rivals Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Dario Zanatta bagged the decisive goal from the penalty spot following a handball by Dylan McGowan.

Killie boss Tommy Wright seethed at referee Willie Collum, while furious travelling fans called for a change in the dugout.

And when the dust settled, Rovers celebrated a pivotal three points.

Courier Sport was at a boisterous Stark’s Park to analyse the action.

Collum’s call

Collum hogged the headlines following Rovers’ victory.

Not for the first time.

However, there is a reason Collum finds himself in the spotlight with such regularity: he is assigned some of the biggest games in Scottish football and, on occasion, the continent.

That’s because he, more often than not, is very good at his job.

Tommy Wright confronts Collum

Nevertheless, his mistakes are always amplified. Correct decisions rarely receive the same attention.

Let’s rectify that.

Replays show that McGowan’s arm was in an unnatural position, the ball did not take any deflections to make contact unavoidable and, but for the defender’s action, Ethon Varian would have been through on goal. Penalty.

That apology Wright was seeking is unlikely to be forthcoming.

Crowd control

The attendance at Stark’s Park on Saturday was 2426. It was boosted by a solid following from Kilmarnock — but the away section was far from full to the brim.

It is only the second time Rovers have broken the 2000-mark for a Championship fixture this season.

The other occasion was the visit of fierce rivals Dunfermline in September (2876).

Allied with more than 100 half-season tickets being sold for the denouement of the 2021/22 campaign in the space of 10 days, supporters are gradually hopping aboard the bandwagon.

The next big thing?

Aaron Arnott, 18, is yet to start a competitive match for Raith Rovers — but it’s coming.

With every impressive cameo — snapping challenges; ice-cool turns; fearless bursts forward — this gifted midfielder enhances his reputation.

John McGlynn is not prone to fits of bombast, but privately the Rovers manager is incredibly excited about Arnott’s potential.

 

He has now featured against the likes of Livingston, Aberdeen, Celtic and Killie — and has never once looked out his depth.

With Brad Spencer out until March and Dylan Tait due to link up with parent club Hibs in January, Arnott’s ascension may accelerate in the coming weeks.

Christophe Berra and Tom Lang

All smiles: Berra

The defensive display of Berra and Lang was nothing short of magnificent.

The former Hearts and Scotland star won every ball in the air, made a host of key blocks and rallied his teammates in moments of pressure.

Lang, meanwhile, dovetails brilliantly with his experienced partner. He is more mobile and more comfortable passing out from the back — but is no less aggressive.

With their rapport only likely to improve, that pairing, allied with Jamie MacDonald behind them, looks like a backbone upon which a title push can be built.

