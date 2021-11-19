EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Tait on ‘terrific’ Hibs experience, Scotland U21 ‘dream’ and Raith Rovers’ double medal target

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dylan Tait reckons he is already reaping the rewards of training with Hibs as he prepares for his January switch to Easter Road.

And Tait is determined to head across the Forth in the new year with Raith Rovers sitting proudly atop the Championship.

The gifted 19-year-old joined the Hibees for a six-figure fee on September 1 — and immediately loaned back to Rovers.

But he is already acclimatising to life in the capital by working with Jack Ross’ side on Mondays and Tuesdays.

He then returns to Stark’s Park for the second half of the working week.

“It is giving me a taste of what I’ll be joining at Hibs in January,” Tait told Courier Sport. “Hibs are a massive club with top players, and I genuinely feel like it’s already benefiting me.

“The standard of training is brilliant — just like it is at Raith — so I’m getting the best of both worlds.

“When I come back, I’m trying to take the things I’ve learned at Hibs and put them into practice.

“It is only going to improve me.”

Settling in

He added: “I already knew Jamie Gullan and Kevin Nisbet well from their time at Raith so they have helped me.

“It’s not like I’m going into a dressing room where I don’t know anyone.

“There are also a few boys that come through from Glasgow like myself — Kyle Magennis, Scott Allan, James Scott, Paul McGinn, Jamie Murphy, David Mitchell, Nizzy [Nisbet] — which is perfect.

“It’s actually hard to single anyone out because the whole squad have been so welcoming. They’ve made it really easy to settle and try to show what I can do.”

Rampant Rovers

Before Tait turns his attention to nailing down a first-team place in Edinburgh, he has similarly lofty ambitions for Raith.

John McGlynn’s side are in the midst of a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions and sit just three points adrift of Kilmarnock at the summit of the Championship.

The Ayrshire outfit remain firm favourites for the title but there is a growing belief that Rovers’ challenge could stay the course.

“I’ve got a League 1 winner’s medal already, so a Championship winner’s medal wouldn’t be too bad,” laughed Tait.

“Hopefully I can leave Raith at the top of the table and, knowing the boys in that dressing room, I’m sure they’ll have a class second half of the season.

“The gaffer [McGlynn] is first class — he’s developed me so much — and there’s a quiet confidence that we can do something good.

“But it’s not about setting targets. It’s about reaching the highest levels we can in every game and, if that’s enough to win the league, it would be incredible.

“We are flying and the place is buzzing.”

Scotland hopes

And Tait has been at the heart of that success.

Still a teenager, he is an accepted mainstay in the Rovers’ side — 74 senior appearances to his name already — and is growing in confidence and prominence with each passing display.

Indeed, one suspects that Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill may take notice for the next Euro 2023 qualifiers in March if Tait can establish himself at Easter Road.

“It is everybody’s dream to play for their national team,” Tait added. “I need to stay focused, keep playing well and hopefully I can catch the attention of the Scotland U21 staff and get an opportunity.

“If I do get that chance, then I’ll work my hardest to prove I’m worthy of a place in the squad.”