EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Tait on ‘terrific’ Hibs experience, Scotland U21 ‘dream’ and Raith Rovers’ double medal target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Tait on ‘terrific’ Hibs experience, Scotland U21 ‘dream’ and Raith Rovers’ double medal target

By Alan Temple
November 19 2021, 12.00pm
Facing Celtic: Tait
Facing Celtic: Tait

Dylan Tait reckons he is already reaping the rewards of training with Hibs as he prepares for his January switch to Easter Road.

And Tait is determined to head across the Forth in the new year with Raith Rovers sitting proudly atop the Championship.

The gifted 19-year-old joined the Hibees for a six-figure fee on September 1 — and immediately loaned back to Rovers.

But he is already acclimatising to life in the capital by working with Jack Ross’ side on Mondays and Tuesdays.

He then returns to Stark’s Park for the second half of the working week.

Hibs bound: Dylan Tait

“It is giving me a taste of what I’ll be joining at Hibs in January,” Tait told Courier Sport. “Hibs are a massive club with top players, and I genuinely feel like it’s already benefiting me.

“The standard of training is brilliant — just like it is at Raith — so I’m getting the best of both worlds.

“When I come back, I’m trying to take the things I’ve learned at Hibs and put them into practice.

“It is only going to improve me.”

Settling in

He added: “I already knew Jamie Gullan and Kevin Nisbet well from their time at Raith so they have helped me.

“It’s not like I’m going into a dressing room where I don’t know anyone.

“There are also a few boys that come through from Glasgow like myself — Kyle Magennis, Scott Allan, James Scott, Paul McGinn, Jamie Murphy, David Mitchell, Nizzy [Nisbet] — which is perfect.

Kevin Nisbet, pictured, was a Raith teammate of Tait

“It’s actually hard to single anyone out because the whole squad have been so welcoming. They’ve made it really easy to settle and try to show what I can do.”

Rampant Rovers

Before Tait turns his attention to nailing down a first-team place in Edinburgh, he has similarly lofty ambitions for Raith.

John McGlynn’s side are in the midst of a 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions and sit just three points adrift of Kilmarnock at the summit of the Championship.

The Ayrshire outfit remain firm favourites for the title but there is a growing belief that Rovers’ challenge could stay the course.

“I’ve got a League 1 winner’s medal already, so a Championship winner’s medal wouldn’t be too bad,” laughed Tait.

“Hopefully I can leave Raith at the top of the table and, knowing the boys in that dressing room, I’m sure they’ll have a class second half of the season.

“The gaffer [McGlynn] is first class — he’s developed me so much — and there’s a quiet confidence that we can do something good.

“But it’s not about setting targets. It’s about reaching the highest levels we can in every game and, if that’s enough to win the league, it would be incredible.

“We are flying and the place is buzzing.”

Scotland hopes

And Tait has been at the heart of that success.

Still a teenager, he is an accepted mainstay in the Rovers’ side — 74 senior appearances to his name already — and is growing in confidence and prominence with each passing display.

Indeed, one suspects that Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill may take notice for the next Euro 2023 qualifiers in March if Tait can establish himself at Easter Road.

“It is everybody’s dream to play for their national team,” Tait added. “I need to stay focused, keep playing well and hopefully I can catch the attention of the Scotland U21 staff and get an opportunity.

“If I do get that chance, then I’ll work my hardest to prove I’m worthy of a place in the squad.”

4 Raith Rovers talking points: Could Scotland U21 call come for Stark’s Park starlets?