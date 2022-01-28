Forfar eyeing up new arrivals but transfer business could go to the wire, warns Gary Irvine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine says he is close to adding new players to his squad – but warned any transfer business could go right to the wire.

The Loons’ gaffer is looking to add to his attacking options, giving further depth to his team, behind his hot shot strike trio of Stefan McCluskey, Matty Aitken and Scott Shepherd.

Signings close

The January transfer window shuts for permanent switches at midnight on Monday. Lower league clubs also have the flexibility of making loan deals until February 28.

The Station Park side have seen Michael Travis, Steven Doris and Mark Gallagher depart but no new faces have arrived.

Irvine says he is nearing some moves, but may also bide his time until the end of February.

“I’m just a week or so away,” he told Courier Sport when asked about signings. “I’ve got bodies in mind.

“January can be tricky, there’s a lot of moving pieces between clubs.

“We’re probably not going to see much in terms of bodies being added over the weekend. I’m working hard on bringing people in for different positions.

“The loan market being extended to the end of February allows us more time to see what’s available from the bigger clubs.

“We’re in that scenario ourselves, but equally I’ll still be working before the end of the January window.”

Craig Thomson injury boost

Meanwhile, midfielder Craig Thomson is nearing a return to the side after an ankle injury has seen him out of action since the beginning of December.

Tomorrow’s game against Edinburgh City will likely be too soon for the 26-year-old.

Irvine hopes the winger will be involved in his side’s game against Albion Rovers in a week’s time.

“Craig Thomson is maybe a session or two from him coming back,” he said.

“I’m hoping to see him involved next week. It’s probably too early this week.

“Elsewhere, I’ve got an injury to Archie Thomas, he’ll miss out tomorrow. Everything else will be like it was two weeks ago against Annan.”