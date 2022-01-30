3 Raith Rovers talking points: The Late, Late Show on repeat for Fifers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers were unable to withstand a second half onslaught at Cappielow as Morton fought back to claim a 2-2 draw.

The result extends the Fifers’ winless run in the Championship to six games but, in the fulness of time, one suspects it will be seen as a creditable point.

The Ton are a team reborn under boss Dougie Imrie; organised, direct and potent — few will have it easy in Greenock between now and May.

Courier Sport sizes up the talking points from Friday night’s showdown.

History repeats itself

There was a creeping sense of inevitability about Morton’s leveller — and not just because the balance of play was skewing that way.

Raith have now conceded 16 goals in the final 20 minutes of Championship matches this season. Thirteen points have been lost as a result; unlucky for Raith.

The most notable example was shipping three late strikes against Hamilton to draw 4-4 on the opening day of the season.

In the last six weeks alone, Rovers have conceded to Partick, Inverness, Arbroath and Morton as the clock ran down, accounting for seven lost points.

If the Stark’s Park outfit had held firm in those outings — easier said than done, of course — then they would be two points clear at the summit.

Whether the issue is mental, physical or coincidental, John McGlynn will be acutely aware of the quirk and determined to remedy it.

Sensational Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton is improving every week and turned in his finest display to date at Cappielow.

In previous outings, he has often sat deep, dictated the play and used his pinpoint passing to break the lines.

On Friday, he added a driving dynamism to his undoubted technical gifts, repeatedly taking the game by the scruff of the next and surging forward.

He earned Rovers’ first-half penalty with one of those vertical bursts and created a host of openings for his teammates.

Stanton is a shy, reserved character — not one for the limelight — but his football is speaking for itself.

Christophe Berra influence

“I’d ban long throws…it’s called football,” McGlynn told BBC Scotland after the breathless draw. It was a joke. Probably.

Nevertheless, the comment was undeniably indicative of the challenge posed by Morton’s direct style.

Lewis Strapp launched missiles from the sidelines with regularity and accuracy, while the left-back’s deliveries from open play were excellent.

Jamie Brandon was another threat, whipping in crosses at every opportunity. Morton were aggressive, direct and effective.

And Christophe Berra’s influence was sorely missed.

Tom Lang did nothing wrong. Indeed, he was very good after replacing the former Hearts skipper.

However, there are few defenders in the Championship — indeed, few better in Scottish football — than Berra when it comes to attacking high balls, organising and simply clearing your lines.

McGlynn will have his fingers crossed that Berra’s calf strain is not too severe but it would take an almighty recovery for him to be in contention to face Queen of the South on Tuesday.