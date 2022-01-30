Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: The Late, Late Show on repeat for Fifers

By Alan Temple
January 30 2022, 12.00pm
Muirhead levelled to make it 2-2
Raith Rovers were unable to withstand a second half onslaught at Cappielow as Morton fought back to claim a 2-2 draw.

The result extends the Fifers’ winless run in the Championship to six games but, in the fulness of time, one suspects it will be seen as a creditable point.

The Ton are a team reborn under boss Dougie Imrie; organised, direct and potent — few will have it easy in Greenock between now and May.

Courier Sport sizes up the talking points from Friday night’s showdown.

History repeats itself

There was a creeping sense of inevitability about Morton’s leveller — and not just because the balance of play was skewing that way.

Raith have now conceded 16 goals in the final 20 minutes of Championship matches this season. Thirteen points have been lost as a result; unlucky for Raith.

The most notable example was shipping three late strikes against Hamilton to draw 4-4 on the opening day of the season.

In the last six weeks alone, Rovers have conceded to Partick, Inverness, Arbroath and Morton as the clock ran down, accounting for seven lost points.

Rovers salute their travelling fans

If the Stark’s Park outfit had held firm in those outings — easier said than done, of course — then they would be two points clear at the summit.

Whether the issue is mental, physical or coincidental, John McGlynn will be acutely aware of the quirk and determined to remedy it.

Sensational Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton is improving every week and turned in his finest display to date at Cappielow.

In previous outings, he has often sat deep, dictated the play and used his pinpoint passing to break the lines.

On Friday, he added a driving dynamism to his undoubted technical gifts, repeatedly taking the game by the scruff of the next and surging forward.

He earned Rovers’ first-half penalty with one of those vertical bursts and created a host of openings for his teammates.

Stanton is a shy, reserved character — not one for the limelight — but his football is speaking for itself.

Christophe Berra influence

“I’d ban long throws…it’s called football,” McGlynn told BBC Scotland after the breathless draw. It was a joke. Probably.

Nevertheless, the comment was undeniably indicative of the challenge posed by Morton’s direct style.

Lewis Strapp launched missiles from the sidelines with regularity and accuracy, while the left-back’s deliveries from open play were excellent.

Set-back: Berra

Jamie Brandon was another threat, whipping in crosses at every opportunity. Morton were aggressive, direct and effective.

And Christophe Berra’s influence was sorely missed.

Tom Lang did nothing wrong. Indeed, he was very good after replacing the former Hearts skipper.

However, there are few defenders in the Championship — indeed, few better in Scottish football — than Berra when it comes to attacking high balls, organising and simply clearing your lines.

McGlynn will have his fingers crossed that Berra’s calf strain is not too severe but it would take an almighty recovery for him to be in contention to face Queen of the South on Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Stanton opens up on ‘ruined’ American dream as new Raith Rovers signing discusses European adventure and Dundee United ‘pride’

