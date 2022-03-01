Val McDermid ‘disgusted’ as David Goodwillie returns to Clyde on loan from Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Goodwillie has re-joined Clyde on loan from Raith Rovers.

As first revealed by Courier Sport, a deal was struck prior to Monday’s deadline for lower league clubs to make temporary transfers.

Goodwillie is expected to make the switch permanent in the summer, albeit neither party has formally confirmed that.

The 32-year-old could be back in the Bully Wee squad for Saturday’s League 1 visit of Falkirk.

A Clyde statement read: “Following an initial approach by Raith Rovers, and subsequent agreement between the two clubs, we can confirm that David Goodwillie has returned to Broadwood on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

“This enables David to return to first team activities including training and playing and, in doing so, continue his career in football at the current time.”

Goodwillie was club captain at Broadwood prior to the contentious move to Rovers on January 31, scoring 109 goals over five years.

The former Dundee United and Scotland striker, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, joined Raith for a fee in the region of £50,000.

Goodwillie saga rocked Raith Rovers and Scottish football

Widespread anger, condemnation and a swathe of resignations forced Raith into a swift U-turn.

Chairman John Sim confirmed that Goodwillie would not play for the club and stated “we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position”.

Manager John McGlynn apologised for his part in the signing.

A brief Raith tweet noted: “The club can confirm that we have agreed terms with Clyde FC for a loan arrangement for David Goodwillie until the end of the current season.

“We would like to thank Clyde FC for their cooperation.”

The deal prompted criticism from crime writer Val McDermid, who ended her lifelong support and shirt sponsorship of Rovers following Goodwillie’s transfer deadline day signing.

She wrote on Twitter: “Disgusted doesn’t even begin to touch it.

“All that mealy-mouthed stuff from the board about contract-ending negotiations?

“Do Raith Rovers think we’ll all have forgotten about this by the end of the season?”

‘He’s still on the books’

One supporter replied: “Do they think this will make previous fans return to the terraces?”

McDermid added: “Why would we? He’s still on the books.

“And even if Clyde do take him back at the end of the season, why would they pay anything like the amount they sold him for?”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned Clyde’s decision to bring Goodwillie back to Broadwood Stadium on loan.

She wrote on Twitter: “For the record, I think this is as wrong as the signing by Raith Rovers.

“I strongly support rehabilitation but it must start with remorse.

“Someone who has shown none for the trauma he caused cannot be a sporting role model.”