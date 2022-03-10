Coll Donaldson opens up on ‘lowest point in football’ as Dunfermline defender outlines relegation wake-up call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coll Donaldson opens up on ‘lowest point in football’ as Dunfermline defender outlines relegation wake-up call

By Alan Temple
March 10 2022, 5.34pm
Donaldson heads into his own net
Coll Donaldson has described Dunfermline’s demolition at the hands of Morton as his lowest moment in football.

However, the Pars defender is adamant his campaign can still culminate with the high of securing Championship survival.

Donaldson, 26, made his debut for the Fifers in the chastening defeat in Greenock on January 8.

Given he had been frozen out at Ross County, it was Donaldson’s first appearance in five months and he also endured the ignominy of netting an own goal.

However, the ex-Dundee United defender has shone since that miserable afternoon at Cappielow, helping Dunfermline keep three clean sheets in seven matches.

Improved: Donaldson

“The Morton match was probably the lowest point that I have had in football,” said Donaldson candidly.

“It doesn’t get much worse — and that was the conversation that I had with my dad.

“But I just said, ‘let’s batter in and try and improve things’. It was a challenging afternoon.

“The manager said in the changing room after the game that, as bad as you feel just now, this could work as a positive for us.

“We haven’t set the heather alight since then but there has definitely been a lot more fight in us. We have been a lot more competitive in games.”

Wake-up call

Indeed, Dunfermline can consider themselves unfortunate not to have claimed at least a point against Arbroath last weekend, passing up a string of excellent opportunities during the 1-0 defeat.

But Donaldson is acutely aware that the time for hard-luck stories is long gone.

John Hughes can hardly believe it as his side went down 1-0 to Arbroath.
John Hughes can hardly believe it as his side went down 1-0 to Arbroath

“With 10 games to go you can’t be getting beat and then say, ‘we played really well’,” he continued.

“I think it has taken until this week for us to go, ‘hold on a minute now, this needs to stop’. Points need to be put on the board, now.

“If that’s 1-0 wins where we have ten per cent of the ball, I’d take it!

“But, if we were getting beat and being battered in games, it would hard to come in and say that we are really confident about staying up. Whereas, if we had got six points out of the last two weeks nobody would really have begrudged us.”

‘Panic stations’

Dunfermline’s defeat at Gayfield saw them slip to the bottom of the Championship, seven points adrift of guaranteed safety.

While John Hughes has undoubtedly overseen an improvement in performances during his time in charge, the Pars’ plight has been worsened by the likes of Morton, Ayr United, Hamilton and, most recently, Queen of the South picking up crucial results.

“We had a meeting with the boys where we agreed that we cannot rely on other teams,” Donaldson added pointedly. “As soon as you start relying on teams to get beat, it’s panic stations.

“We still have enough time and there is enough ability in that changing room to look after ourselves.”

Dunfermline face Hamilton in Lanarkshire on Saturday.

