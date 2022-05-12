Arbroath v Inverness: Gayfield set for highest attendance in years for Premiership play-off semi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath v Inverness: Gayfield set for highest attendance in years for Premiership play-off semi

By Scott Lorimer
May 12 2022, 2.52pm
Arbroath fans have backed their team in number this season.

Gayfield is set to host one of its biggest attendances in years when Arbroath face Inverness in the deciding leg of their Premiership play-off semi-final.

It’s all to play for in Friday’s tie, with the game evenly-poised after a 0-0 first-leg draw in the Highlands.

Dick Campbell’s side will fancy their chances given their exceptional record at home, only losing once in the league this season.

Highest Gayfield attendance in years

That defeat did come at the hands of Caley, but a packed Gayfield will hope to see the Lichties beat the Highlanders for the first time this season and take another stride to achieving a remarkable top-flight promotion.

Fans seem desperate to soak up the atmosphere of the scintillating clash, despite the game being shown live on BBC Scotland.

Courier Sport understands ticket sales are around the 3,500 mark – a stark comparison to five years ago with gates averaging around 700.

Will Dick Campbell and the Arbroath fans be celebrating at full-time on Friday?

That number is phenomenal for the part-time club, given season ticket sales are not valid for the play-offs due to SPFL rules.

With tickets still on sale, there are hopes the attendance could surpass 4,000 before Friday’s 7.45pm kick off.

The Scottish Cup clash with Hibs in February saw an attendance of 4,049. Friday’s play-off second leg could well be the highest-attended league clash in years.

Arbroath fans praised

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird praised the fans for once again backing their club.

“We’ve had an amazing support that has grown and grown over the season,” he said.

“The scenes at our last home game against Morton were fantastic. More than 3,000 people came to see us for a game that did not really mean too much.

“We are on course to beat that attendance by some margin this Friday.

“It is going to be a fantastic atmosphere.

“The players have really thrived on the atmosphere created by our fans, both home and away.

“It will be a tough match against a good Inverness team but I’m sure everyone at Gayfield will help create a lot of noise to help the boys.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has bought their ticket so far. Tickets are still on sale but I’d encourage people not to leave it too late.”

Tickets for the game must be bought in advance of the fixture on the Arbroath website. No cash gates will be in operation on Friday.

