Arbroath v Inverness: Gayfield set for highest attendance in years for Premiership play-off semi

Gayfield is set to host one of its biggest attendances in years when Arbroath face Inverness in the deciding leg of their Premiership play-off semi-final.

It’s all to play for in Friday’s tie, with the game evenly-poised after a 0-0 first-leg draw in the Highlands.

Dick Campbell’s side will fancy their chances given their exceptional record at home, only losing once in the league this season.

Highest Gayfield attendance in years

That defeat did come at the hands of Caley, but a packed Gayfield will hope to see the Lichties beat the Highlanders for the first time this season and take another stride to achieving a remarkable top-flight promotion.

Fans seem desperate to soak up the atmosphere of the scintillating clash, despite the game being shown live on BBC Scotland.

Courier Sport understands ticket sales are around the 3,500 mark – a stark comparison to five years ago with gates averaging around 700.

That number is phenomenal for the part-time club, given season ticket sales are not valid for the play-offs due to SPFL rules.

With tickets still on sale, there are hopes the attendance could surpass 4,000 before Friday’s 7.45pm kick off.

The Scottish Cup clash with Hibs in February saw an attendance of 4,049. Friday’s play-off second leg could well be the highest-attended league clash in years.

Arbroath fans praised

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird praised the fans for once again backing their club.

“We’ve had an amazing support that has grown and grown over the season,” he said.

“The scenes at our last home game against Morton were fantastic. More than 3,000 people came to see us for a game that did not really mean too much.

“We are on course to beat that attendance by some margin this Friday.

“It is going to be a fantastic atmosphere.

“The players have really thrived on the atmosphere created by our fans, both home and away.

“It will be a tough match against a good Inverness team but I’m sure everyone at Gayfield will help create a lot of noise to help the boys.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has bought their ticket so far. Tickets are still on sale but I’d encourage people not to leave it too late.”

Tickets for the game must be bought in advance of the fixture on the Arbroath website. No cash gates will be in operation on Friday.