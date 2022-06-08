Kelty Hearts confirm appointment of John Potter as manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have confirmed the appointment of John Potter as manager.

The former Dunfermline boss takes over from Kevin Thomson who resigned from his post just last week.

The former Hibs and Rangers midfielder left his position at Central Park in search of a full-time coaching role.

Kelty have not wasted any time in getting a new gaffer in pace as they look to prepare for their first season in the third-tier of Scottish football.

Introducing our new manager…📝🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/rnRGdJjb7I — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻🇺🇦 (@KeltyHeartsFC) June 8, 2022

Potter joins the Fife side after recently helping guide Queens Park to the Championship via the play-offs.

The 42-year-old has also held positions as assistant to Jack Ross at Sunderland and Hibs.

A statement from the club read: “Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the appointment of our new First Team Manager, John Potter.

“John is a young and hungry coach who is determined to bring more success to the football club.

“His values and ambition align with the club and we welcome John to Kelty Hearts.”