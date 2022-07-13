Dunfermline supersub Nikolay Todorov says it doesn’t matter who scores goals after ‘disaster’ last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline supersub Nikolay Todorov says it doesn’t matter who scores goals after ‘disaster’ last season

By Craig Cairns
July 13 2022, 5.00pm
Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov.
In both of their first two competitive matches of the season a Dunfermline player has left the field with the right to feel aggrieved that he isn’t clutching the match ball.

The Pars followed up their 2-0 win at Bayview with a 5-0 victory over Buckie Thistle at East End Park on Tuesday.

Second-half substitute Nikolay Todorov headed in within a minute of taking to the field and later added a second with a low finish.

An excellent save from Buckie keeper Lee Herbert denied him a hattrick.

That preceded Josh Edwards’ fifth and added to goals from Rhys Breen and Lewis McCann.

McCann added to his two from the season opener, where he could have had a third had it not been for East Fife’s Allan Fleming.

Manager James McPake wants his players to be disappointed with such outcomes and challenged his team to be more ruthless.

Who scores ‘doesn’t really matter’

Todorov was slightly disappointed not to have got his hattrick but stressed there are more important things than personal glory.

“I’m just happy that we managed to keep another clean sheet,” he said.

“We’ve only conceded one goal since we started. I know it’s been friendlies and cup games, but it’s just good to gain those habits.”

On Herbert’s save, the Bulgarian added: “It’s a great save from the goalie.

“I thought I was in the right place; I’ve managed to turn the corner, to turn it into the opposite corner, but it was a very good save. That’s what he’s there for.

“Who scores the goals doesn’t really matter.”

Fresh start

Todorov describes as “buzzing” the mood around the club since McPake took over as manager.

Everyone has started with a clean slate, including Todorov after a nightmare start to his Dunfermline career.

The striker signed up last summer, scoring five times by September before finding the net just once more as the side was relegated.

“It was a disaster of a season last season but, in football, it’s the same every week – one game you lose one game, or win,” he added.

“You need to do it all over again on the Monday.

“It was a bad season but nobody really thinks about it, so we need to go and make sure we repair what we did.”

Happy hunting ground

Looking ahead to Saturday’s match versus Ross County, it carries some extra interest for the 25-year-old. “I won my last game there,” said Todorov.

Not only that, he scored in a 3-1 for rivals Inverness.

That was in a Scottish Cup tie in April last year. A similar result on Saturday would put the Pars in the driving seat for qualification from Group C.

“For us, we take it game by game, but we regroup again today and hopefully we can finish what we started up there,” added Todorov.

“Some teams look at the games as a friendly sort of thing. For us, it’s a competitive game.”

“We want to build the momentum, we want to win games, and that’s the mentality of the whole team.”

