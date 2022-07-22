Kevin O’Hara prepared for ‘sticky’ Dunfermline challenge as he prepares to face old side that ‘like beating full-time teams’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Kevin O’Hara prepared for ‘sticky’ Dunfermline challenge as he prepares to face old side that ‘like beating full-time teams’

By Craig Cairns
July 22 2022, 7.00pm
Kevin O'Hara celebrates with teammate Paull Allan.
Kevin O’Hara knows all too well the challenge posed by his former side Alloa.

The forward spent a year at the Indodrill after leaving Falkirk in the summer of 2019.

After scoring 14 times he signed for Dunfermline on a three-year deal.

Going into their final Group C match in the Premier Sports Cup, he is well aware of the Wasps’ dogged reputation.

Aware of the threat: Kevin O’Hara.

He also has first-hand experience of how much they can thrive against bigger clubs – from both sides of this fixture.

Netting a 23-minute hattrick

“They like beating full-time teams,” he said.

“Even when I was at Alloa I feel that they were a sticky team for Dunfermline to play.

“Every game against Alloa is difficult because they have got good players.

“Even though they are part-time they have players who could play full-time.”

O’Hara has already helped his current employers out of a “sticky” situation in this competition.

Last season he came off the bench at the Indodrill with the score at 1-1 and went on to net a 23-minute hattrick.

New role

Another thing he has experienced at both Alloa and Dunfermline is adapting to a slightly new position.

Kevin O’Hara played under Peter Grant at Alloa.

With four No 9s at the club, James McPake has started the three matches so far with O’Hara as one of two players wide of Lewis McCann.

He hasn’t scored yet but his manager singled him out for praise, specifically his work rate, following the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

O’Hara said McPake instructs him “to try and stretch the game in behind from a different angle”.

He added: “When we lose the ball, try and win it back higher and just react as quickly as I can when we lose it.

“I have played it a few times, even when I was at Alloa.

“More in away games, probably for my work rate, but I don’t mind.

“It is new and I am learning the position. It adds an extra to my game.”

Meanwhile, Graham Dorrans is nearing his return and is expected to resume training in the near future.

