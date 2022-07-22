Kevin O’Hara prepared for ‘sticky’ Dunfermline challenge as he prepares to face old side that ‘like beating full-time teams’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin O’Hara knows all too well the challenge posed by his former side Alloa.

The forward spent a year at the Indodrill after leaving Falkirk in the summer of 2019.

After scoring 14 times he signed for Dunfermline on a three-year deal.

Going into their final Group C match in the Premier Sports Cup, he is well aware of the Wasps’ dogged reputation.

He also has first-hand experience of how much they can thrive against bigger clubs – from both sides of this fixture.

Netting a 23-minute hattrick

“They like beating full-time teams,” he said.

“Even when I was at Alloa I feel that they were a sticky team for Dunfermline to play.

“Every game against Alloa is difficult because they have got good players.

“Even though they are part-time they have players who could play full-time.”

O’Hara has already helped his current employers out of a “sticky” situation in this competition.

Last season he came off the bench at the Indodrill with the score at 1-1 and went on to net a 23-minute hattrick.

New role

Another thing he has experienced at both Alloa and Dunfermline is adapting to a slightly new position.

With four No 9s at the club, James McPake has started the three matches so far with O’Hara as one of two players wide of Lewis McCann.

He hasn’t scored yet but his manager singled him out for praise, specifically his work rate, following the 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle.

O’Hara said McPake instructs him “to try and stretch the game in behind from a different angle”.

He added: “When we lose the ball, try and win it back higher and just react as quickly as I can when we lose it.

“I have played it a few times, even when I was at Alloa.

“More in away games, probably for my work rate, but I don’t mind.

“It is new and I am learning the position. It adds an extra to my game.”

Meanwhile, Graham Dorrans is nearing his return and is expected to resume training in the near future.