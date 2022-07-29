Arbroath aim to complete signing ahead of Ayr United trip as Dick Campbell relishes ‘exciting’ season ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is relishing an ‘exciting’ season ahead for the Lichties ahead of their trip to Ayr United on Saturday.

The Angus side will look to pick up from where they left off last season, after narrowly missing out on Premiership promotion.

The Lichties have retained the bulk of their squad which pushed champions Kilmarnock all the way to the title.

New signing?

Campbell has added five new players to that squad – with a sixth set to be revealed shortly.

It’s understood a deal has been agreed with the attacking player but club chiefs are working hard to overcome paper work issues to register their new man in time for the trip to Somerset Park.

Whether or not he features on Saturday, Campbell is content with the options he has at his disposal.

He will look to continue their unbeaten run in competitive action so far this campaign, having won all four of their Premier Sports Cup games.

But he says the real work begins now.

“We have signed really good players,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“It’s an exciting time for the club. We go down to Ayr with a full squad of players.

“Ayr United will be a major test for us but we are taking nothing for granted.

“We need to play as good as we have been and see where it takes us.

“Bobby Linn has proved everyone wrong in preseason.

“He has shown he is capable of still producing top performances. He will definitely be involved in the game.”

Mason Hancock role

Campbell has also hailed the signing of youngster Mason Hancock on loan from Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old impressed for The Dons, featuring in all four of their League Cup matches, as well as in preseason friendlies.

Aberdeen referred to the English teen as a centre back but the Arbroath boss says the versatile youngster will be a useful addition down the left.

“He covers us up the left side of the park,” Campbell explained.

“He can play left-back or further up but will also be great cover centrally.

“He’s a utility player but it’s worth bearing in mind he started the last few games for Aberdeen, they really rate him.”

Arbroath will make the trip west with a full complement of players.

David Gold, who picked up a knock in the 3-0 win over Airdrie, has made a full recovery and is available.

Supporters travelling through for the game are being reminded that tickets for the clash must be bought in advance.