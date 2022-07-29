Arbroath aim to complete signing ahead of Ayr United trip as Dick Campbell relishes ‘exciting’ season ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath aim to complete signing ahead of Ayr United trip as Dick Campbell relishes ‘exciting’ season ahead

By Scott Lorimer
July 29 2022, 1.18pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is relishing an ‘exciting’ season ahead for the Lichties ahead of their trip to Ayr United on Saturday.

The Angus side will look to pick up from where they left off last season, after narrowly missing out on Premiership promotion.

The Lichties have retained the bulk of their squad which pushed champions Kilmarnock all the way to the title.

New signing?

Campbell has added five new players to that squad – with a sixth set to be revealed shortly.

It’s understood a deal has been agreed with the attacking player but club chiefs are working hard to overcome paper work issues to register their new man in time for the trip to Somerset Park.

Whether or not he features on Saturday, Campbell is content with the options he has at his disposal.

He will look to continue their unbeaten run in competitive action so far this campaign, having won all four of their Premier Sports Cup games.

But he says the real work begins now.

Arbroath travel Somerset Park for the first game of the season.
Arbroath travel Somerset Park for the first game of the season.

“We have signed really good players,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“It’s an exciting time for the club. We go down to Ayr with a full squad of players.

“Ayr United will be a major test for us but we are taking nothing for granted.

“We need to play as good as we have been and see where it takes us.

“Bobby Linn has proved everyone wrong in preseason.

“He has shown he is capable of still producing top performances. He will definitely be involved in the game.”

Mason Hancock role

Campbell has also hailed the signing of youngster Mason Hancock on loan from Aberdeen.

The 19-year-old impressed for The Dons, featuring in all four of their League Cup matches, as well as in preseason friendlies.

Aberdeen referred to the English teen as a centre back but the Arbroath boss says the versatile youngster will be a useful addition down the left.

Mason Hancock
Mason Hancock

“He covers us up the left side of the park,” Campbell explained.

“He can play left-back or further up but will also be great cover centrally.

“He’s a utility player but it’s worth bearing in mind he started the last few games for Aberdeen, they really rate him.”

Arbroath will make the trip west with a full complement of players.

David Gold, who picked up a knock in the 3-0 win over Airdrie, has made a full recovery and is available.

Supporters travelling through for the game are being reminded that tickets for the clash must be bought in advance.

