Arbroath ‘very close’ to another new signing as Dick Campbell hints at possible departures

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell insists he’s not done yet in the transfer market, following the arrival of Scott Allan this week.

The former Hibs star became the Lichties’ seventh signing of the summer on Wednesday.

Campbell hopes to take the new arrival count to eight ahead of the transfer window closure on September 1.

However, there are not likely to be any more new faces brought in ahead of Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park.

“I’m not finished,” Campbell told Courier Sport. “I need another two players and I’m close, very close.

“I needed a general in the midfield and they don’t come any better than Scott Allan. But I’m needing another two strikers.”

Player departures?

With the addition of more new recruits likely over the coming week or two that could raise the squad number to 23.

Campbell has hinted that could pave the way out for some who are looking for more game time.

“There will maybe be one or two moving on now,” he admitted.

“They’ll recognise I’ve got more than 20 quality players but I can only play 11.

“I’m under no pressure to get rid of anybody but players are like that, when they see players coming in, they might think, ‘it’s time for me to go’.

“That’s not the attitude I want.”

The Lichties boss will have a full complement of players to pick from once again when his side take on newly-promoted Queens Park this weekend.

Arbroath are searching for their first win of the season after two draws and a late defeat to title-favourites Dundee last Friday.

“If you assess the first three games; I thought we had a great result at Ayr United, we should have beaten Inverness – we had enough chances to win two games that day – and we were three minutes away from potentially beating Dundee, if Dale Hilson scores that chance,” Campbell explained.

“I’m not unhappy. Things are still settling in.

“I’m still searching for my quality side but it is what it is. Everybody will be back and we’ll see what’s in front of us.”