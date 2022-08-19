Arbroath ‘very close’ to another new signing as Dick Campbell hints at possible departures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath ‘very close’ to another new signing as Dick Campbell hints at possible departures

By Scott Lorimer
August 19 2022, 12.00pm
Dick Campbell is still to add to his Arbroath squad
Dick Campbell is still to add to his Arbroath squad

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell insists he’s not done yet in the transfer market, following the arrival of Scott Allan this week.

The former Hibs star became the Lichties’ seventh signing of the summer on Wednesday.

Campbell hopes to take the new arrival count to eight ahead of the transfer window closure on September 1.

However, there are not likely to be any more new faces brought in ahead of Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park.

Scott Allan may not be final addition to Arbroath's squad this summer.
Scott Allan may not be final addition to Arbroath's squad this summer.

“I’m not finished,” Campbell told Courier Sport. “I need another two players and I’m close, very close.

“I needed a general in the midfield and they don’t come any better than Scott Allan. But I’m needing another two strikers.”

Player departures?

With the addition of more new recruits likely over the coming week or two that could raise the squad number to 23.

Campbell has hinted that could pave the way out for some who are looking for more game time.

“There will maybe be one or two moving on now,” he admitted.

“They’ll recognise I’ve got more than 20 quality players but I can only play 11.

“I’m under no pressure to get rid of anybody but players are like that, when they see players coming in, they might think, ‘it’s time for me to go’.

“That’s not the attitude I want.”

Dick Campbell felt his side were desperately unlucky not to leave with a point against Dundee.
Dick Campbell felt his side were desperately unlucky not to leave with a point against Dundee.

The Lichties boss will have a full complement of players to pick from once again when his side take on newly-promoted Queens Park this weekend.

Arbroath are searching for their first win of the season after two draws and a late defeat to title-favourites Dundee last Friday.

“If you assess the first three games; I thought we had a great result at Ayr United, we should have beaten Inverness – we had enough chances to win two games that day – and we were three minutes away from potentially beating Dundee, if Dale Hilson scores that chance,” Campbell explained.

“I’m not unhappy. Things are still settling in.

“I’m still searching for my quality side but it is what it is. Everybody will be back and we’ll see what’s in front of us.”

How Arbroath hero David Gold hopes to inspire future Lichties and why coaching is more than just drills

[[title]]

[[text]]
