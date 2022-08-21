Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the pull of ‘older chat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the pull of ‘older chat’

By Craig Cairns
August 21 2022, 5.54pm
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.

Kelty Hearts centre-half Steven Bell said his legs were “killing him” after his debut in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline.

The Pars went into the match with maximum points and yet to concede a goal with Kelty yet to pick up a point.

The Maroon Machine enjoyed the better of the first half but then had to withstand a lot of Pars pressure in the second.

Bell, who signed after leaving Partick Thistle in the summer, was at the heart of the resistance against his former club.

“My legs are killing me,” said the 37-year-old who spent three years at East End Park from 2008.

“I was really contemplating stopping playing this summer.”

Rudely interrupted

Bell took his time to decide now that he is now working full-time in a social work department in Glasgow.

“So it’s a tough working week, but I love the game that much and I still feel I’ve got something to offer…”

Bell tailed off at this point as a Kelty supporter leaving the clubhouse shouted: “Hey, Stevie Bell! Brilliant, experience – what we need at the club. Yes!”

The Kelty defender turned back smirking and continued: “…maybe not every week but if I can add anything to that dressing room in terms of experience – like your man said there – then I’m doing my job.”

Other offers

The veteran defender said he had “several offers to go elsewhere” but nothing appealed to him until his former colleague John Potter got in touch.

The Kelty gaffer is “clearly a good man-manager”, says Bell, noting Potter’s flexibility with Bell’s work schedule.

“I was at Dunfermline with him years back.

“A long time ago and I’ve always kept in touch with him. And guys like Joe Cardle who are my mates outwith the game.

‘I’m not getting involved in that!’

“I always like that older chat,” Bell said with another smirk.

“Not that I don’t talk to the young boys but I just love the older chat.

“I hear all the younger boys with their chat and I think, I’m not getting involved in that!

“The club is also going in the right direction. It was a tough start but Saturday puts a marker down.”

Steven Bell (second from left) watches onkelty as Dunfermline attack. Photograph: Craig Brown.

On his own performance in his first appearance for his new club, Bell said he was pleased to come away with a clean sheet against the title favourites.

“We dug deep, Dunfermline had some chances, they kept throwing everything at us but as a group we stuck to it and we’re happy with the point.”

John Potter says Kelty were 'miles better' against Dunfermline in search for 'fine balance'

