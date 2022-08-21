Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the pull of ‘older chat’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts centre-half Steven Bell said his legs were “killing him” after his debut in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dunfermline.

The Pars went into the match with maximum points and yet to concede a goal with Kelty yet to pick up a point.

The Maroon Machine enjoyed the better of the first half but then had to withstand a lot of Pars pressure in the second.

Bell, who signed after leaving Partick Thistle in the summer, was at the heart of the resistance against his former club.

“My legs are killing me,” said the 37-year-old who spent three years at East End Park from 2008.

“I was really contemplating stopping playing this summer.”

Rudely interrupted

Bell took his time to decide now that he is now working full-time in a social work department in Glasgow.

“So it’s a tough working week, but I love the game that much and I still feel I’ve got something to offer…”

Bell tailed off at this point as a Kelty supporter leaving the clubhouse shouted: “Hey, Stevie Bell! Brilliant, experience – what we need at the club. Yes!”

The Kelty defender turned back smirking and continued: “…maybe not every week but if I can add anything to that dressing room in terms of experience – like your man said there – then I’m doing my job.”

Other offers

The veteran defender said he had “several offers to go elsewhere” but nothing appealed to him until his former colleague John Potter got in touch.

𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐒, 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐄𝐋𝐋! The experienced defender joins the club after leaving Partick Thistle in the summer.

Welcome to New Central Park Steven!https://t.co/IXmzUdXEfg pic.twitter.com/5bdvnppSGL — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) August 9, 2022

The Kelty gaffer is “clearly a good man-manager”, says Bell, noting Potter’s flexibility with Bell’s work schedule.

“I was at Dunfermline with him years back.

“A long time ago and I’ve always kept in touch with him. And guys like Joe Cardle who are my mates outwith the game.

‘I’m not getting involved in that!’

“I always like that older chat,” Bell said with another smirk.

“Not that I don’t talk to the young boys but I just love the older chat.

“I hear all the younger boys with their chat and I think, I’m not getting involved in that!

“The club is also going in the right direction. It was a tough start but Saturday puts a marker down.”

On his own performance in his first appearance for his new club, Bell said he was pleased to come away with a clean sheet against the title favourites.

“We dug deep, Dunfermline had some chances, they kept throwing everything at us but as a group we stuck to it and we’re happy with the point.”