‘Frustrated’ Dunfermline Athletic chief addresses Pars fans over transfer window disappointment

Dunfermline Athletic have addressed a statement to fans after some were left disappointed over a lack of activity in the transfer window.

Domestic loans will still be available until September 30 while free agents can still be added as well.

Earlier the club confirmed that Graham Dorrans has left East End Park by mutual consent.

Pars chief executive David Cook sought to allay some of the supporters’ fears.

He shared the frustration of the fans and detailed some of the attempts made over the summer.

Advances to English Premier League and Championship clubs for loans were rejected due to “the reality of playing in League One”.

A Scottish-based player recently agreed to join the club on loan only to change his mind before his medical.

Statement in full

Cook said: “Like you, we are frustrated that we could not add to our squad ahead of the transfer window closing for permanent transfers in Scotland and in England.

“Both the management team and I were at KDM Group East End Park until late in the night looking to conclude deals on identified targets.

“As we have said throughout, we are keen to strengthen the squad but we want to sign players that enhance a good group of players rather than just sign players to pad out the squad.

“We made enquiries and loan offers for several players in England at established Premier League and Championship clubs.

“The reality of playing in SPFL League One meant that these offers were rejected by the parent clubs who were hoping to place these players at clubs playing at a higher level.

“We made offers for two players based in Scotland.

“One was rejected by a club whilst the other was accepted only for the player to decide to stay with his parent club. In addition, we made a number of enquiries for players in the SPFL Premiership.”

Cook continued: “As the Scottish transfer window remains open for loan moves until 30 September, many of the clubs advised that both they and the players preferred to wait till after the transfer windows closed in England and the SPFL Premiership before they would consider domestic loans in either the championship or League 1.

“We continue to look to strengthen the squad and there is budget available.

“We remain committed to adding further quality to the group and will continue to explore all options available to us.”