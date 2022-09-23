‘I came for one day’s work experience and I’m still here’ – the volunteers behind Dunfermline’s club TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

‘I came for one day’s work experience and I’m still here’ – the volunteers behind Dunfermline’s club TV

By Craig Cairns
September 23 2022, 4.57pm Updated: September 23 2022, 7.51pm
Pars TV's Jordan Burt interviews manager James McPake.
Pars TV's Jordan Burt interviews manager James McPake.

As with fan media there are many people up and down the country who volunteer to put together footage for club TV.

Recently Courier Sport highlighted two supporters of Fife football clubs who use their spare time to create social media content.

Here we take a look at the amazing amount of work that goes into Dunfermline Athletic’s club TV channel and the team of volunteers behind it.

One of those is Brian Duncan who isn’t shy to admit that he “doesn’t understand football”.

He moved to Dunfermline in 1978 with a background in software development.

‘I don’t understand football’

Duncan is responsible for “all the tech stuff”, creating a framework for the website and for Pars TV.

On match days his know-how allows the content that is gathered to be transferred online – where he also puts together the content delivery platform.

“On Pars TV I have got a platform to allow payments and allow people to log in for various things: subscriptions, payments, audio and whatnot,” he says.

“I’ve tried my hand at audio commentary occasionally but Jordan goes ‘cut!’.”

Jordan Burt is another member of the team. He is tasked with carrying out manager and player interviews, live commentary and video editing.

While studying media at college – ahead of a course in broadcast media production at the University of Sunderland – he was encouraged to find a work placement.

“For my whole life I’ve always wanted to be involved in football and Dunfermline and commentating,” says Burt.

“So I emailed and asked if I could get involved.”

The ‘glue’ holding it together

He started on co-commentary before taking over the main role and developed other skills along the way.

“When I started video editing was a scary prospect, I could never see myself doing anything like that,” adds Burt.

“I learnt how to edit audio and then through some of the stuff at uni I used Adobe Premier Pro and it seemed quite straightforward for me.”

He started back in 2013 – a week before the club entered administration.

“Jordan is the glue that holds us together – from everything that he does – the commentary, the video editing,” says another member of the team Stephen Scott.

Scott – who has a background in telecommunications – answers with a flippant “everything” when asked what his role involves.

This is true to an extent as they will pick up odd jobs and help each other out where needed.

More specifically he is the cameraman on match days, for which he is “mostly self-taught”.

Learning ‘a lot’ during lockdown

Even more of a learning curve was when the country was plunged into lockdown.

Speaking as they set up for the recent visit of Falkirk, he adds: “We learned a lot during Covid.

“People expected the production values of Sky Sports when we were all of a sudden broadcasting full matches to audiences similar to what you’d get in the ground.

“I don’t think people realise we’re all vounteers.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is interviewed by Pars TV.

“The club was great during that time, getting us what we needed.”

When is all said and done there is one main reason that fuels the passion in the team to keep giving up their time.

“I’m a fan – I was a season ticket holder for years – and this is great,” says Scott. “It’s great to have the feeling of the club is relying on you.”

