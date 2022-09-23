‘I came for one day’s work experience and I’m still here’ – the volunteers behind Dunfermline’s club TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As with fan media there are many people up and down the country who volunteer to put together footage for club TV.

Recently Courier Sport highlighted two supporters of Fife football clubs who use their spare time to create social media content.

Here we take a look at the amazing amount of work that goes into Dunfermline Athletic’s club TV channel and the team of volunteers behind it.

One of those is Brian Duncan who isn’t shy to admit that he “doesn’t understand football”.

He moved to Dunfermline in 1978 with a background in software development.

‘I don’t understand football’

Duncan is responsible for “all the tech stuff”, creating a framework for the website and for Pars TV.

On match days his know-how allows the content that is gathered to be transferred online – where he also puts together the content delivery platform.

“On Pars TV I have got a platform to allow payments and allow people to log in for various things: subscriptions, payments, audio and whatnot,” he says.

“I’ve tried my hand at audio commentary occasionally but Jordan goes ‘cut!’.”

Jordan Burt is another member of the team. He is tasked with carrying out manager and player interviews, live commentary and video editing.

While studying media at college – ahead of a course in broadcast media production at the University of Sunderland – he was encouraged to find a work placement.

“For my whole life I’ve always wanted to be involved in football and Dunfermline and commentating,” says Burt.

“So I emailed and asked if I could get involved.”

The ‘glue’ holding it together

He started on co-commentary before taking over the main role and developed other skills along the way.

“When I started video editing was a scary prospect, I could never see myself doing anything like that,” adds Burt.

“I learnt how to edit audio and then through some of the stuff at uni I used Adobe Premier Pro and it seemed quite straightforward for me.”

He started back in 2013 – a week before the club entered administration.

“Jordan is the glue that holds us together – from everything that he does – the commentary, the video editing,” says another member of the team Stephen Scott.

Scott – who has a background in telecommunications – answers with a flippant “everything” when asked what his role involves.

This is true to an extent as they will pick up odd jobs and help each other out where needed.

More specifically he is the cameraman on match days, for which he is “mostly self-taught”.

Learning ‘a lot’ during lockdown

Even more of a learning curve was when the country was plunged into lockdown.

Speaking as they set up for the recent visit of Falkirk, he adds: “We learned a lot during Covid.

“People expected the production values of Sky Sports when we were all of a sudden broadcasting full matches to audiences similar to what you’d get in the ground.

“I don’t think people realise we’re all vounteers.

“The club was great during that time, getting us what we needed.”

When is all said and done there is one main reason that fuels the passion in the team to keep giving up their time.

“I’m a fan – I was a season ticket holder for years – and this is great,” says Scott. “It’s great to have the feeling of the club is relying on you.”