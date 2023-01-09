Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails ‘brilliant’ moment for club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lining up in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy is “brilliant” for Kelty Hearts, but only if they go out with the intention of winning.

That’s according to manager John Potter as his part-time side prepare for the trip to Dumfries to take on Queen of the South on Tuesday night.

Kelty entered the SPFL two years ago and on League Two at the first time of asking.

Their maiden League One was a challenge to begin with but their recent form has them five points off Airdrieonians in fourth, having played one game fewer.

After wins in the SPFL Trust Trophy over Forfar, Annan and – most impressively – Northern Irish champions Linfield, Kelty are now preparing for a quarter-final.

What a moment pic.twitter.com/1jctFi1B1l — David Morland (@_Morlando_) December 10, 2022

“It’s brilliant for the club, but it’s only brilliant when you go and try and win it,” said Potter.

“I’ve said from day one, it’s a competition you want to try and win.

“We’ve won the games we’ve played in so far and it’s up to us to go and do the same again on Tuesday night in a very difficult game.”

Out to create more history

The Maroon Machine famously overcame holders St Johnstone in last year’s Scottish Cup and are out to write another chapter in their history.

Standing in their way this time is a Queen of the South team they have got the better of in the previous two meetings this season.

Potter’s team also recently leapfrogged their League One rivals but, after parting with manager Wullie Gibson, will be led for the first time by new manager Marvin Bartley.

I’m throughly looking forward to the challenge ahead and I can’t wait to meet you all! Hard work starts now https://t.co/X3uLkEvbiI — Marvin Bartley (@dothebartman1) January 8, 2023

This will also be the first time the sides have faced midweek, which gives an advantage to the home side, according to Potter.

“They’ve got a squad that is full-time in this league,” he said.

“I think that can be an advantage to them: they’re full-time, we’re part-time, it’s a midweek game.

“I think when the game is at the weekend it’s more on an even keel. I think when it’s midweek it definitely favours the full-time teams.

“That’ll be difficult but it is up to us to go and do what we do, and try and win the game and get through the cup tie.”