Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Edwards was pulled aside in training one day by his manager: “Why didn’t you tell me about this?” he was asked.

James McPake had just witnessed his full-back nonchalantly aim a long throw at a team-mate.

Or “launch it”, as the full-back prefers to phrase it.

It has since become an occasional weapon in the Pars’ armoury.

Edwards’ long throw v Airdrie:

Being involved in every game so far this season – and starting the vast majority – shows he has much more to his game.

That didn’t stop his manager this week joking that it is Edwards’ best attribute when he isn’t playing well.

‘It just took off’

“I’ve always felt that I can throw it far, but I’d never realised that I’ve actually been able to properly launch it,” said Edwards.

“We were doing 11v11 in training one day and I’ve thrown a long one – the boy has made a run and I’ve thrown in.

“The gaffer’s gone ‘Why didn’t you tell me about this?’.

“It kind of just took off from there. The first game I tried it was the Airdrie game and we scored straight from it.

“I didn’t realise I had it to that extent but I always knew I could through it a wee bit further than most folk.”

Edwards was speaking ahead of the Pars’ third away trip in a week and after signing an extension to his deal.

There were a few enquiries into his situation but he is now contracted at East End Park until the summer of 2024.

The atmosphere around the club – a massive turnaround from where they were following relegation in the summer – was a huge factor in his decision.

‘Bashing the darts’

“We’re all getting on really well,” he said.

“There weren’t that many changes to the squad over the summer but the boys that got brought in brought a lot to the squad and we’ve all got along.

“I think the darts tournaments every day have helped.

“We’ve been bashing them since we were watching them on the telly.

“It’s been really enjoyable over the last few months especially.”

Asked who the best darts player is, he replied: “If I had to pick one – I don’t want to say it – but I would have to say it’s probably Kevin O’Hara.

“But I don’t want anyone to tell him that I said that!

“It would probably be him – Aaron Comrie is very, very good as well.

“That would be a good game, him and Aaron Comrie.”