Arbroath transfer window: How do Angus side’s 6 new signings stack up in fight for Championship survival?

Arbroath wasted no time in unveiling new players when the January transfer window opened.

The Angus side got the bulk of their business done early as they realised they had no time to spare in their Championship survival bid.

They have signed six new players since the turn of the year.

And Dick Campbell could still make use of the free agent and loan market before the end of February.

Toyosi Olusanya - Arbroath announced the signing of 25-year-old striker Toyosi Olusanya on loan from Premiership side St Mirren until the end of the season.

Courier Sport has followed Arbroath since the start of 2023 and has witnessed all six new boys making their debuts.

Here we assess the impact they could make on Arbroath in their bid to stay up:

Joao Balde

The Portuguese midfielder arrived on a free transfer from Hibernian after impressing during an early season loan spell at East Fife.

At 21, Balde has played for the B teams of Rangers, Hibernian and Livingston and Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers.

Considering he’d played fewer than 20 times in the SPFL before his arrival at Arbroath, Balde has taken to life at Gayfield like a duck to water.

Balde has started all five Arbroath games in 2023.

And he has looked the part in a selfless defensive midfield role.

Energetic, tough-tackling and with an impressive passing range, Balde is the midfielder Arbroath have missed since Nicky Low left to go to Kelty on loan.

Ryan Dow

By stark contrast to promising youngster Balde, Dow has a wealth of SPFL experience.

The former Dundee United star has played in two cup finals at Hampden.

Dowser has over 300 appearances under his belt from his time at Tannadice, Dunfermline, Ross County and Peterhead.

His experience on and off the park will be vital to Arbroath in the Championship run-in.

And he showed a real touch of class with his clever set-up for Michael McKenna’s stunning half-volley winner at Morton on Saturday.

Sean Adarkwa

A product of West Ham United youth academy, Adarkwa arrived on a free transfer from English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Adarkwa’s time at QPR was halted by a serious back injury.

But he’s fully recovered and has only missed 20 minutes of action since the start of January after being subbed off 70 minutes into the 4-2 win at Dundee.

Tall, strong and with a very secure touch, Adarkwa looks like the striker Arbroath have been crying out for all season.

His signing has been a game-changer, in terms of Arbroath’s attacking threat.

Adarkwa reads war books in his spare and looks battle-ready for Arbroath’s survival bid.

Adarkwa may not score 20-a-season for Arbroath.

But he looks like he could be directly or indirectly responsible for a lot of their goals.

Steven Hetherington

Hetherington joined on loan from Falkirk to provide midfield cover with Keaghan Jacobs and Dylan Tait both injured.

At 29, he brings experience to the Lichties ranks and was captain of Falkirk last term after spending seven years at Alloa Athletic.

Hetherington has just recovered from injury to make his debut in the final nine minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 win at Morton.

He is likely to feature more prominently in the coming weeks.

Toyosi Olyasanya

Arbroath added power to their attack with Adarkwa and pace with Toyosi.

The St Mirren loanee clocked a blistering top speed of 36.6 km/h, faster than French superstar Kylian Mbappe, whilst at Middlesbrough last year.

He made his debut at Morton and definitely added a fascinating new dimension to Arbroath’s frontline.

Given time to settle, Toyosi will give defences something to think about with his pace.

That could, directly or indirectly, lead to goals as defenders are pulled out of position to try and stop him.

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni

Yasin, unexpectedly, went viral on social media due to the Arbroath TV’s ‘jeezy peeps’ commentary at his wayward free-kick in the defeat to Inverness.

But make no mistake, Yasin is a very talented player.

Technically sound on both feet, Yasin has more than a trick or two up his sleeve.

He also has an end product with two goals and three assists in four starts.

Yasin, 25, was left on the bench for the Morton game.

But the ex-Newcastle United player will make an impact between now and May.

Any other Arbroath business?

It’s highly likely Arbroath will sign one, if not two, more players in the coming days and weeks.

As they scour the free agent and loan market, Lichties aren’t bound by Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Domestic loans can still be processed until the end of February.

Arbroath are entitled to a maximum of five loans at any point and have one available slot.

They have been working hard behind the scenes.

Head of recruitment Barry Sellars and management team Dick and Ian Campbell remain on the hunt for new talent.

It’s believed they are seeking a defensive re-inforcement and an additional attacking threat to complete their transfer dealings.