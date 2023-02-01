Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says it will take ‘phenomenal run’ to derail Dunfermline title dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says it will take ‘phenomenal run’ to derail Dunfermline title dream

By Ewan Smith
February 1 2023, 12.00pm Updated: February 1 2023, 12.25pm
Dunfermline have been tipped to win the League One title by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS
Dunfermline have been tipped to win the League One title by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes it will take a ‘phenomenal effort’ to stop Dunfermline from lifting the League One title.

But that won’t stop Petrie from trying to cause an upset against his former club when they visit East End Park on Saturday.

Montrose were the last team to beat Dunfermline in the league, with a 2-0 win at Links Park in October.

Since then Dunfermline have gone on nine-game unbeaten league run.

Dunfermline have enjoyed a lot of success this season. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC

They did, however, have disappointing draw at Clyde last weekend that saw Falkirk close the gap to five points.

And while Petrie is still hoping his side can make the play-offs he believes Pars are the team to catch.

“The bookies will have Dunfermline as favourites to win the league,” said Petrie.

“I can completely understand why. They have done very well this season and kicked on after we beat them earlier in the season.

“It’s going to take a phenomenal run by the other sides to catch them.

“Falkirk are up there and then you have the chasing pack.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie has praised Dunfermline but is determined to lead Montrose to victory over his old side. Image: SNS

“I’m not saying the chasing pack will give up, they absolutely won’t.

“But you’re looking at a 20-game unbeaten run like Cove Rangers did last year to ensure you win it.

“In this league that’s very difficult to achieve.”

Petrie knows only too well how competitive League One is this term.

He is into his seventh year at Links Park has worked miracles at Montrose during that time.

The Angus side have gone from the brink of dropping into the Highland League to reaching a League One play-off spot for the last four years.

Montrose won the League Two title in Dillon's first season at the club. Image: SNS
Montrose won the League Two title under Stewart Petrie in 2018. Image: SNS

But as they bid to make it five, they are in a mini-league of their own.

Just seven points separate five teams from eighth to the fourth play-off spot.

Petrie added: “It’s a very tough league every year but, even tougher this year.

“40 per cent of our league is full-time so, by the law of averages, the top four should taken care of.

“At the start of every season my objective is to secure eighth place.

Montrose have enjoyed a lot of success in League One. Image: SNS

“Anything above that is a huge bonus but, of course, we’d love to be in the play-offs again.

“I’m sure there are seven or eight other managers who all feel the same way.

“We lost to Falkirk a few weeks ago and it was the first time in eight games they’ve beaten us.

“That tells you how well we have done over the years but every year it becomes harder and harder.”

