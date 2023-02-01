Montrose boss Stewart Petrie says it will take ‘phenomenal run’ to derail Dunfermline title dream

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes it will take a ‘phenomenal effort’ to stop Dunfermline from lifting the League One title.

But that won’t stop Petrie from trying to cause an upset against his former club when they visit East End Park on Saturday.

Montrose were the last team to beat Dunfermline in the league, with a 2-0 win at Links Park in October.

Since then Dunfermline have gone on nine-game unbeaten league run.

They did, however, have disappointing draw at Clyde last weekend that saw Falkirk close the gap to five points.

And while Petrie is still hoping his side can make the play-offs he believes Pars are the team to catch.

“The bookies will have Dunfermline as favourites to win the league,” said Petrie.

“I can completely understand why. They have done very well this season and kicked on after we beat them earlier in the season.

“It’s going to take a phenomenal run by the other sides to catch them.

“Falkirk are up there and then you have the chasing pack.

“I’m not saying the chasing pack will give up, they absolutely won’t.

“But you’re looking at a 20-game unbeaten run like Cove Rangers did last year to ensure you win it.

“In this league that’s very difficult to achieve.”

Petrie knows only too well how competitive League One is this term.

He is into his seventh year at Links Park has worked miracles at Montrose during that time.

The Angus side have gone from the brink of dropping into the Highland League to reaching a League One play-off spot for the last four years.

But as they bid to make it five, they are in a mini-league of their own.

Just seven points separate five teams from eighth to the fourth play-off spot.

Petrie added: “It’s a very tough league every year but, even tougher this year.

“40 per cent of our league is full-time so, by the law of averages, the top four should taken care of.

“At the start of every season my objective is to secure eighth place.

“Anything above that is a huge bonus but, of course, we’d love to be in the play-offs again.

“I’m sure there are seven or eight other managers who all feel the same way.

“We lost to Falkirk a few weeks ago and it was the first time in eight games they’ve beaten us.

“That tells you how well we have done over the years but every year it becomes harder and harder.”