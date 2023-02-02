James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over lack of signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline tried to sign Euan Murray and addresses fan concern over lack of signings

By Craig Cairns
February 2 2023, 5.58pm
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.
Pars boss James McPake was disappointed not to get any transfers over the line. Image: SNS.

James McPake tried in vain to sign Euan Murray for the THIRD time in his management career.

The Dunfermline manager was looking to bolster his defence ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Hartlepool defender Murray was “desperate” to come to the club that he spent two years at between 2019 and 2021, according to McPake.

The Pars boss was also keen but his club dragged their feet and the deal fell through.

Murray was a transfer target for McPake twice before and, while nothing can be completed in the current loan window, the pursuit may not be completely over.

Euan Murray, now at Hartlepool, previously had a spell at East End Park. Image: SNS.

“He is a good player, he had a good spell here before,” said McPake.

Fourth time lucky?

“I had tried to take him to Dundee twice as well. It was disappointing but – maybe fourth time lucky, who knows!

“You’re always in a fight – either with other clubs or the parent club.”

McPake isn’t a fan of everything boiling down to transfer deadline day.

He prefers to get business done early but said it is not always in the hands of the interested club.

“The offer went in [to Hartlepool] and we thought it would be accepted,” he added.

“It seemed they were trying to get somebody in, and they got somebody late on.

“I don’t know if that was the one they needed.”

Fisher was recalled after a successful spell at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

The need for a defender came out of the blue when Sam Fisher was recalled days before the break clause in his loan was due to end.

McPake addresses fans

Some Pars supporters were frustrated not to see a replacement, or any other reinforcements, brought in before Tuesday’s deadline.

“We’ve got the full of February to work as well, and we’ll continue to do that,” said McPake.

“Does it guarantee we’ll get ones over the door? No.

“On the flipside, we could have brought three or four in that we could have then said: ‘We’ve brought bodies in.’

“How much would it have strengthened the positions in the squad, I’m not too sure.

Listen in full to the manager’s answer on fan disappointment (image: Craig Brown):

“I feel their frustrations, everybody at the club is frustrated as well because when you’ve got targets you want to do,” he added.

“When you lose a player of Sam’s quality you want to get him back or you want to get another one in, but it’s just not as easy as that. It’s hard to go out and find someone to replace Sam Fisher.

“[The fans will] be as frustrated with me when I say this but we weren’t just going to sign someone for the sake of singing someone – but we may as well be honest about it.

“We did try and obviously Euan would have been a good one, we know that.

“In fact, the player wanted to come, we were desperate to do it and it looked like it was going to happen.

“That one obviously can’t happen now but there are certainly other ones ongoing.”

