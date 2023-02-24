Paul Allan praises ‘mentor’ James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After five and a half months on the sidelines Paul Allan is available for selection again.

He made the squad for the recent draw at home to Airdrieonians but was not used in what was a very competitive encounter.

With another week of training under his belt he will again there is more chance of an appearance this weekend in Dumfries.

Allan hasn’t featured since the 3-0 win at Edinburgh at the end of August due to a fracture in his foot.

The midfielder was initially on the mend towards the end of last year before a setback.

Under the knife

That involved surgery, something the player was apprehensive about, but in manager James McPake he had the perfect person to advise him.

McPake suffered a career-ending knee injury as a player in 2016 and was still receiving treatment when he took the Pars job.

“When I was injured it’s not the best time,” said Allan.

“You’re maybe not in the right headspace. But being around the club, the atmosphere has been really good, spirits have been high, so I think that’s helped me.

“It pushed me on and get back as quick as possible.

“The manager was a good mentor for me for the surgery. I was a bit anxious about going for the surgery. I didn’t know what to expect.

“But the gaffer has had it before, he gave me the talk and thankfully, so far, everything has went well.

“I’m just glad to be back now. I trained the Thursday and Friday last week so to be back involved on the Saturday – albeit on the bench – being back part of the squad was excellent.”

Competition for places

Allan also has increased competition before he has had the chance to make his first-team return after the capture of Paul McGowan on loan from Dundee.

The 23-year-old said it “can only be a good thing” for him and for the rest of the squad.

“He has a bit of experience and he’s another good player amongst training every day and pushing standards.

“I think that can only be a positive – someone for me to compete with it for a place in the squad.

“You can see it’s a young squad we’ve got but you can see we’re doing really well.

“For Paul to come in and add a wee bit of experience, even around training and then on a Saturday can only help the squad.

“I think that’s something that he’ll definitely bring. I think it’ll help the young boys and help myself as well.”