James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to ‘use energy from the crowd’ and ‘relish’ demands put on them

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has told his players to use the backing from the “fantastic” Dunfermline support ahead of a crucial week for the club.

The Pars will end the third quarter of the League One season with matches versus Alloa Athletic and Falkirk at KDM Group East End Park.

John McGlynn’s side are five points behind Dunfermline as the Bairns host Peterhead this weekend.

McPake, as has been his want all season, is solely focused on one game at a time and had said his players should feed off the support to help them get past a tricky opponent in Alloa.

“Teams come here desperate for three points for whatever the reason, whether it is Peterhead who are down there or whether it is Alloa who are fighting for play-offs,” said the Pars boss.

“It is no different tomorrow but we have to use the energy from the crowd, we have got to enjoy playing at home because it is a fantastic club to play in front of.

Taking full advantage

“When I spoke at the very start I said that it was always a very tough place to bring teams when you get that home crowd onside,” continued McPake.

“We have two home games back to back so we are looking to make full advantage of the big crowds that we will have and the backing that we will be having.

“When they are not happy then they let us know. That’s the beauty of playing at a club like this.

“They demand that we have got to get after the ball, after other teams, to create chances, to score goals, to run that wee bit harder than other teams – it is a demand that we all relish.

“When you do that then you hear it from the stands and they get behind us.

“When they are not happy then they let us know. That’s the beauty of playing at a club like this.

“There is an expectation from an expecting crowd that the boys are loving at the minute.”

It will be the fourth meeting with Alloa this season, with Brian Rice’s men winning the shootout after a draw in the League Cup group stage.

Dunfermline won in League One the following week before an emphatic victory at the Indodrill.

In good form

“Alloa are a good side, I have seen their last couple of games and they are in good form,” added McPake.

“I know that they got beat at the Falkirk Stadium but they were very much in that game and very unlucky to go away with nothing that day.

“They have been very tight. In the 3-0 win at the Indodrill Stadium we were really comfortable that day.

“That was one of our very good performances of the season, we got a couple of good goals that day.

“Watching that game back as well we had a couple of players who were excellent and it is going to take that tomorrow.”

The Dunfermline boss has a full squad to choose from going into a huge week for the club.