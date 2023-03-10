Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref ‘helped’ Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that song

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has been the latest player to really make his mark on this Dunfermline side.

He came for the experience of first-team football and he’s had a varied taste of it so far: goals and assist, spells on the sidelines and grinding out results.

Last Saturday versus Alloa he was man of the match and he carried that into Tuesday night’s win over Falkirk.

Another look at last night's goals #DAFC fans? Thanks to @LukeMMedia_ for the footage 💪 pic.twitter.com/9jomuxfqt4 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 8, 2023

The Rangers loanee was arguably the Pars’ best player in the first half before Matty Todd usurped everyone on the pitch.

Ritchie-Hosler was subbed off late in the game but was made to go off at the far side and walk the long way around, allowing the Dunfermline faithful to show their appreciation.

Ritchie-Hosler had heard the song away at Partick Thistle but this was his first opportunity to bask in it.

“I was trying to go off on the other side but the ref actually helped me,” he said. “I enjoyed it so much, it’s probably better that he did that.

“The main challenge was to get first-team football for me.

“I have come up against different quality of opposition and it’s been such a good experience for me.

“Just being in and around the dressing room and getting that experience.”

Not thinking too far ahead

Rangers loan manager Billy Kirkwood is understandably very pleased with RIthcie-Hosler’s recent form, in pressure games during a title run-in.

The 20-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season but he is not thinking about his future beyond Peterhead on Saturday.

The Pars have the chance to extend their lead over Falkirk to 11 points with Saturday’s trip to Peterhead – though a pitch inspection is to take place first thing in the morning.

A pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow's match 👇 https://t.co/ZQ8xxHRqxH — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 10, 2023

“We were all buzzing after that performance [on Tuesday], especially after the way that we came out in that second half.

“There is still a long way to go and all the focus is just on the next game.

“We have to keep playing the way we have been. Keep grounded, nothing is decided yet.

“It will be a different challenge and they are fighting to stay up.”

“We take every game as it comes no matter who we are playing. Falkirk was huge but there are still a lot of games to play.

“We don’t want to ease off at all. After beating Falkirk going into the next one the most important thing is just to keep this winning momentum going.

Dunfermline quarterly report card: Pars add to impressive records during unbeaten league run https://t.co/tbJG4Gw6p9 pic.twitter.com/KxSA7RmzuX — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 10, 2023

“To come here and get a title medal would be massive. It would be amazing.”