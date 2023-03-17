Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell praises hero keeper Derek Gaston and says ‘that penalty will be good to watch on TV’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Campbell heaped the praise on penalty hero Derek Gaston as the Arbroath keeper helped his side claim a crucial point at Gayfield.

Gaston blocked from Ali Crawford as Morton seemed set to get their first win over Lichties in 12 attempts.

But Gaston made a double block from Crawford to ensure Arbroath came off the bottom of the Championship.

Derek Gaston…Wow! Sensational scenes at Gayfield! pic.twitter.com/08YTu4nmcn — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 17, 2023

Sean Adarkwa had levelled after a George Oakley opener but Gaston was the main man for Lichties.

“It was a great save from Derek,” said Campbell.

“It was so important for us and it’s one I’m looking forward to watching again on TV.

“There’s a positive belief within the group again and a great camaraderie and it’s definitely a point gained.

“We wanted three but we’ll take one after that.

“I’m disappointed with how we played but we got away with a point and we move onto the next game.”

Arbroath go ahead of Hamilton on goal difference, at least for 24 hours, and move to within a point of eighth placed Cove Rangers.

Accies will face Ayr United on Saturday while Cove travel to Raith Rovers.