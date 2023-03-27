Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season

The Rovers forward was gutted by the SPFL Trust Trophy final defeat but on a personal note reflected on the achievement of playing in a final after a fourth serious injury.

By Craig Cairns
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.

When Lewis Vaughan twisted away from one Accies defender close to goal in the dying minutes, and then turned another, it felt like the moment had finally come.

John Rankin’s side had withstood the constant pressure from Raith Rovers as they were decimated by injury and a second-half red card.

Hamilton’s backline stood strong and when it was breached keeper Ryan Fulton made big saves.

He pushed a Sam Stanton volley over the bar before two top-class saves.

For the first he somehow managed to scoop Vaughan’s header up and over the bar.

Then, in the dying minutes, he denied the forward from close range after Vaughan had escaped the close attention of the Accies defence.

Ryan Fulton saves from Vaughan. Image: SNS.

But it was the slow start to the game that put them in that situation in the first place and Reghan Tumilty’s first-half strike proved to be the only goal.

Hard to take

“I’m gutted,” said Vaughan. “The first half kills us.

“We weren’t good enough in the first half, they score a goal. Three or four of their players go off injured, it kind of kills the game.

“We couldn’t get the ball down and pass.

“The sending off maybe helps Hamilton, I don’t know. On another day I maybe could have scored two goals.

“I thought both of them were in, to be honest. [Fulton] probably had the game of his life.

Fulton also saved well from Stanton. Image: SNS.

“Especially after the second chance, I was thinking ‘whatever I do here, I’m not going to score’.

“Fair play, but it’s hard to take.

“We can’t let it define the season. We need to concentrate on the league now.

“Eight games to go, eight cup finals to try and get into the play-offs.”

Rovers lacked a presence in the box until Isma Goncalves was taken off and Vaughan and Stanton were pushed on as a front two.

Even then it took until late on for the clear-cut chances to fall.

Personal positive

Despite the disappointment, Vaughan reflected on a positive for him personally after he recovered from a fourth serious injury.

“If you told me six months ago we’d end up in a cup final after four ACL injuries, I wouldn’t believe you,” he said.

Vaughan tested the keeper three times. Image: SNS.

“It hurts that we got beat today but we have a lot to play for before the end of the season.

“Even at the end, we never gave up. We never will give up.

“We’ll try our best to get into the play-offs until it’s impossible.

“The manager told us to be proud of ourselves for getting to the final in the first place, with a hard run.

“You look at the squads we had in the previous games, we had two subs.

“We had the hardest run to the final we could have had.

“We did amazingly to get there, it just wasn’t our day today.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented