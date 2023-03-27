Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty to more success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hamilton goal hero Reghan Tumilty was also the “utility man” in his side’s SPFL Trust Trophy final win against his former side.

Raith Rovers were looking to retain the trophy after their triumph in the previous season with Tumilty among their ranks.

The right-back started in his natural position before moving to right-wing and then left-back as Accies made two enforced first-half changes before making another at half-time.

Tumilty’s goal half an hour into the match gave Hamilton the lead after a slow start from Rovers.

The goal that took the cup to Hamilton 😍 Reghan Tumilty smashing one home 💥@SPFLTrust | @acciesfc pic.twitter.com/QISQL5P6yp — SPFL (@spfl) March 26, 2023

Accies withstood constant Raith pressure in the second half, especially after being reduced to 10 men, but Ian Murray’s side couldn’t make the breakthrough and it ended 1-0.

Fulton stops

Towards the end of the match that was largely down to goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

“He thoroughly deserved the man of the match,” said Tumilty. “I said to him he could give it to me after we leave!

“He bailed us out – two or three brilliant saves from point-blank range. That’s what he’s there for.

“It was good to be involved in two [cup wins] in two years, and to get the result and to get the winning goal is special for me.

“I’m never usually up for corners. But the gaffer has put me up for a set-play.

“I don’t even think I’m the man to head the ball, I’m a decoy!

“It was like one of those you see on telly and think ‘why do they never fall for me?’.

“We battled through adversity, it doesn’t reflect on where we are in the league.

“There’s great team bonding and we had to make early subs, people playing out of position.

“Then the sending off as well. To battle through and come out with the win is brilliant.

“The gaffer called me the utility man today.

“If it gets us the win, I don’t mind where I play.

“The fans, you could hear them – the whole game – but the last 15-20 minutes especially.

“I’m watching the gaffer give it the windmill! It was brilliant.”

Back to league business

Celebrations were muted last year as Rovers focused fully on their league campaign – just a few days later they travelled to East End Park.

Hamilton have a bit more time between now and their next match versus Dundee and Tumilty said that while they will enjoy their win, they still have a lot to do in the Scottish Championship.

“We didn’t get the chance to celebrate last year,” he said.

“But like I said in the prematch, we’re still in a relegation battle and we’ve got to take that seriously.

5 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s men turn focus to Championship after impressive cup runs https://t.co/EmQgxMNjFH pic.twitter.com/5vxV6B3uNy — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 27, 2023

“We’ve got to humble ourselves with that.”