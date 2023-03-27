Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty to more success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty to more success

The former Stark's Park full-back played in three different positions in Sunday's final as well as getting on the scoresheet.

By Craig Cairns
Tumilty won the trophy with Rovers last year and was this year's goal hero for Accies. Images: SNS.
Tumilty won the trophy with Rovers last year and was this year's goal hero for Accies. Images: SNS.

Hamilton goal hero Reghan Tumilty was also the “utility man” in his side’s SPFL Trust Trophy final win against his former side.

Raith Rovers were looking to retain the trophy after their triumph in the previous season with Tumilty among their ranks.

The right-back started in his natural position before moving to right-wing and then left-back as Accies made two enforced first-half changes before making another at half-time.

Tumilty’s goal half an hour into the match gave Hamilton the lead after a slow start from Rovers.

Accies withstood constant Raith pressure in the second half, especially after being reduced to 10 men, but Ian Murray’s side couldn’t make the breakthrough and it ended 1-0.

Fulton stops

Towards the end of the match that was largely down to goalkeeper Ryan Fulton.

“He thoroughly deserved the man of the match,” said Tumilty. “I said to him he could give it to me after we leave!

“He bailed us out – two or three brilliant saves from point-blank range. That’s what he’s there for.

Ryan Fulton saves from Vaughan. Image: SNS.

“It was good to be involved in two [cup wins] in two years, and to get the result and to get the winning goal is special for me.

“I’m never usually up for corners. But the gaffer has put me up for a set-play.

“I don’t even think I’m the man to head the ball, I’m a decoy!

“It was like one of those you see on telly and think ‘why do they never fall for me?’.

“We battled through adversity, it doesn’t reflect on where we are in the league.

“There’s great team bonding and we had to make early subs, people playing out of position.

“Then the sending off as well. To battle through and come out with the win is brilliant.

“The gaffer called me the utility man today.

“If it gets us the win, I don’t mind where I play.

“The fans, you could hear them – the whole game – but the last 15-20 minutes especially.

Accies boss. John Rankin. Image: SNS.

“I’m watching the gaffer give it the windmill! It was brilliant.”

Back to league business

Celebrations were muted last year as Rovers focused fully on their league campaign – just a few days later they travelled to East End Park.

Hamilton have a bit more time between now and their next match versus Dundee and Tumilty said that while they will enjoy their win, they still have a lot to do in the Scottish Championship.

“We didn’t get the chance to celebrate last year,” he said.

“But like I said in the prematch, we’re still in a relegation battle and we’ve got to take that seriously.

“We’ve got to humble ourselves with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is disappointed that Adam Montgomery missed out on Scotland under-21 cap. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson 'disappointed' at Adam Montgomery's Scotland under-21 exclusion as St Johnstone boss discusses…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this…
Fan power played a part in Tam O'Brien's new deal according to Arbroath chairman Mike Caird. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird says 'fan power' helped finance five-year Tam O'Brien deal
Kai Fotheringham can make an real impact for Dundee United, says Darren Young. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham: Tannadice teen tipped make impact on Dundee United's Scottish Premiership survival fight
Murray's side could not take advantage with an extra man. Image: SNS.
5 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men turn focus to Championship after…
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Dundee's potential new signing Pierre Reedy?
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee energy 'magnificent' says boss Gary Bowyer as he prepares side for the final…
Dundee United star Jamie McGrath is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for their qualifier against France. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists…

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Post Thumbnail
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Adam Handling and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final
Some of the attendees at Courier Business Conference 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023
Kate Forbes (right) listens to Humza Yousaf speaking at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Picture date: Monday March 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
How Kate Forbes snatched defeat from the jaws of victory

Editor's Picks

Most Commented