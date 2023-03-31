James McPake has ‘a lot of irons in the fire’ at Dunfermline and responds to Rhys Breen speculation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline manager James McPake said he had “a wee laugh” when he read about one of his players being linked with a move away.

Glentoran and Barnsley are reportedly interested in defender Rhys Breen – who will again miss this weekend due to injury – after an impressive season at KDM Group East End Park.

The centre-back’s contract expires in the summer but the Dunfermline manager is keen to keep him at the club.

When asked about the report in the Daily Record, McPake responded: “I read that, I had a wee laugh.

“I knew where that was coming from when I read it.”

Playing for contracts

Without going into specific names, the Dunfermline boss said work was going on behind the scenes to get more players tied down.

Matty Todd became the latest player to be rewarded and signed a new three-year deal on Friday.

“As season closes you need to look at the players approaching the end of their contracts who are trying their best to impress you,” said McPake.

“Everybody is doing that, everybody is doing well in training.

“Certain ones are on loan and they are trying to impress for a contract at their parent club.

“There are ones here who are out of contract and ones like Matty we need to make sure we tie down because of how well he has done.

“There are a lot of irons in the fire. A lot of things happening in the background.”

Right now the focus is on tying up the League One title though this weekend’s opponents Kelty Hearts have proved a tough nut to crack this season.

The Maroon Machine took a point in the first meeting and lost to a last-minute Lewis McCann goal on Christmas Eve.

John Potter’s side also gave a good account of themselves in Dunfermline’s 2-1 win the last time they met at KDM Group East End Park.

Respect

“They are playing with that wee bit of freedom just now because they are not going to get dragged into a relegation fight,” said McPake.

“They are playing with that freedom where they just want to turn up and win games.

“I have all respect for John Potter the way he coaches and what he does.

“He was here and taught people like Matty Todd and Lewis McCann, he put a lot of work into them. I believe they think a lot of him.

“Kelty have experience in their team, they have a real know-how in how to be in games, how to win games and how to get themselves out of trouble when they might be down in games.

“We can’t underestimate them regardless of their situation where they are in the league.”