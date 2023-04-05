Lewis Vaughan on ‘Achilles heel all season’ at Raith Rovers as he bemoans lack of consistency

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lack of consistency has been a hindrance to Raith Rovers’ season, according to Lewis Vaughan while reflecting ob Tuesday night’s defeat to Hamilton Academical.

Steve Lawson diverted Vaughan’s free0kick into his own net to give Rovers the lead just after the restart but they failed to hold on.

They lost two goals in as many minutes through headers from Dylan McGowan and Benny Ashley-Seal, giving Accies their first win from behind all season.

Both came via deliveries from set-pieces and Vaughan said this had been Rovers’ “Achilles heel” this season.

Raith remain seventh in the Scottish Championship, seven points and three places off the promotion playoff positions with six matches remaining.

‘Rubbish goals’ to concede

“I didn’t think there was much in the game but we weren’t great,” said Vaughan. “Saying that, we go 1-0 up and we should see the game out.

“But it was two goals from two set-pieces and that’s been our Achilles heel all season.

“We get ourselves in front and then concede two rubbish goals, and it could cost us the play-offs.

“We’ve got six games to put it right and we’ll do everything we can to get into the play-offs.”

Rovers now likely have to win all of their remaining matches for any chance of breaching the top four.

Vaughan still believes his side is capable of going on another run, starting with Inverness away on Saturday.

Putting it right

“It’s only the people in that changing room who can put it right,” he said.

“We have to win Saturday and probably win all of our games – and hopefully get a couple of favours from somewhere.

“The long and short of it is we’re too inconsistent.

“We played Queen’s Park off the pitch on Saturday and then play the team at the bottom of the league and think we can just turn them over.

“Football doesn’t work like that and everyone’s disappointed.

“But we need to pick ourselves up and go again.

3 Raith Rovers talking points as set-pieces and injuries continue to cause problems https://t.co/19obgrAEfw pic.twitter.com/agWSJnERSS — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) April 5, 2023

“We’ve got six games left and there’s nothing else we can do other than try to win them and put as much pressure as we can on the teams above us.”