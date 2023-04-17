Lewis McCann praises ‘consistency’ from Dunfermline support across title-winning season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The consistency shown by the Dunfermline players over the course of the campaign has been matched by the Pars support, according to Lewis McCann.

Thousands travelled up to Peterhead last Tuesday night in case the League One title was won.

A few days before that a tremendous travelling support at the Falkirk Stadium responded to Falkirk’s goals by getting behind their team, helping spur them on to a point from 2-0 down.

Their loyalty was rewarded on Saturday when Dunfermline confirmed the League One title with a 5-0 win over Queen of the South.

Thank you for another incredible backing yesterday #DAFC fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/zFlGHb2Cju — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 16, 2023

“The fans, as well as us being consistent, they’ve been consistently good all season,” said McCann. “They’ve been out in their numbers wherever we go.

Consistent Pars support

“It goes to show that week in, week out it helps us massively. We get backing from them no matter what.

“It gives you confidence to play your best stuff.

“This compared to last season is just, wow. It’s amazing.

“This is my first league win, I don’t really know how to react! It feels brilliant. Doing it with this group of boys, it’s just brilliant.

“It feels better than I imagined it would be. I just can’t put it into words, it feels great.”

McCann didn’t get on the scoresheet but was heavily involved in his one hour-plus on the field, setting up Matty Todd and Craig Wighton’s first of two – he was also involved in Wighton’s second of the afternoon.

The 21-year-old revealed what manager James McPake said to the players ahead of their blistering performance.

Brilliant from top to bottom

“The gaffer said just go out, enjoy, play your football – it doesn’t matter about other games, don’t focus on it,” said McCann.

“Just go out, play your stuff and we’ll come away with whatever.

“That put us in a good place and, as you saw, it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

“Again, so much credit to the boys, it’s just unreal the consistency we’ve had throughout the season

“That goes down to coaching staff and the people around you, from bottom to top it’s been brilliant all season.

“Twenty-one games without getting beat, it’s not half bad. It’s a bit surreal.”