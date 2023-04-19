Why Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus should be the League One player of the year

The signing of Kyle Benedictus was one of James McPake’s first pieces of business after taking the Pars hot seat – and it proved to be his best.

Pound for pound, you would be hard-pressed to find a better signing in the Scottish lower leagues this season.

“Bene” is one of the main reasons Dunfermline have lost just one of their 33 League One matches so far – setting a clean sheet record along the way.

He is the on-field catalyst for why they have returned to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Kyle Benedictus a big influence…

You only have to look at the man he has been partnered with in the backline for the majority of the season, Rhys Breen.

The big defender was transformed under the guidance of McPake and alongside Benedictus, and has endeared himself to the support even more with his crucial goals – as well as often leading the celebrations.

Breen’s transformation alone is vindication for Benedictus being handed the captain’s armband for the season, but that is just one example of the skipper’s leadership.

The effects elsewhere on the team were also visible – and audible.

Bendictus’ constant screeching at teammates, whether praising or criticising, has been invaluable.

Whether in a back three or back four, the 31-year-old has been a mainstay, playing every single minute of every league game so far.

There are times when the defence has been slightly patchwork. Aaron Comrie – one of the unsung heroes of the campaign – has been converted from right-back or wingback to centre-half for much of the season.

Benedictus has also helped guide young loanees Sam Fisher and, latterly, Ewan Otoo through matches in the absence of Breen.

Overall he’s been an exceptional leader for a very young squad, helping them to a record number of clean sheets this season.

Many around KDM Group East End Park have said the same thing: Benedictus is exactly what was missing the previous season.

As well as his leadership, the skipper is strong in the air and in the tackle, with a propensity for crucial blocks.

Cool from the spot

He also took on the mantle of penalty-taker – rifling his first of the season high into the net against Falkirk to take an important point.

Benedictus’ penalty v Falkirk:

Another crucial one was in the remarkable comeback at Airdrie – the first of four Pars goals to take all three points after being 3-0 down.

He has since been usurped by Craig Wighton after missing what would have been a match-winner versus Airdrie in February.

That was his second miss from the spot – the first coming in the penalty-shootout defeat to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup, although the defender had stuck one away during regulation time in that match.

After being crowned League One champions on Saturday, Benedictus said “who knows” what can be achieved next season in a competitive second tier.

Whether the Pars are successful next season or not, Benedictus has been one of the main reasons why Dunfermline have looked like a Championship side in waiting.