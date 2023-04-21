Marc McCallum issues rally call to Forfar fans to roar Station Park side into play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marc McCallum issues rally call to Forfar fans to roar Station Park side into play-offs

Loons will seal a play-off spot if they win their final three games after an incredible upturn in fortunes lifted them out of the League Two relegation zone.

By Ewan Smith
Forfar keeper Marc McCallum has urged the club's fans to turn out in numbers. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
Forfar keeper Marc McCallum has urged the club's fans to turn out in numbers. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum has issued a rally call to the club’s supporters to roar them into the promotion play-offs.

League Two Loons face Bonnyrigg Rose at Station Park on Saturday knowing three wins will secure their place in the top four.

And having seen crowds swelling at Angus rivals Arbroath and Brechin City in recent weeks, McCallum hopes Forfar fans can turn out.

“Our fans have been fantastic,” said McCallum.

“You see them home and away turning out in good numbers to back us.

“They’ve stuck by us even when we weren’t giving them a lot to shout about earlier in the season.

Forfar have a chance to claim a play-off spot. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

“Some, quite rightly, voiced their opinions when things were going wrong.

“They pay their money and were absolutely entitled to their opinion as we weren’t clicking.

“But they stood by us and we’ve achieved our initial objective of staying in the league. Now we are in bonus time, going for the play-offs.

“We have a LOT to play for in our final three games and having as many fans at Station Park as possible can make a difference.

“Forfar are a big club, with real potential and Station Park can be buzzing when we get big numbers there, making a lot of noise.

“I can remember the lift we got from seeing so many in the play-off game with Raith Rovers in 2019.

“We took the lead and what a noise there was.

“I know it’s been a challenging year and I’m grateful for every single fan that stood by us.

“But if they could come with us for one final push for the three cup finals we’ve got coming up then it will give us all a big lift.”

Marc McCallum praises Forfar boss Ray McKinnon

McCallum believes Forfar’s upturn in fortunes has been masterminded by manager Ray McKinnon.

McKinnon took charge of Loons in November as they sat bottom of League Two.

Marc McCallum has praised Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston.

McCallum added: “We weren’t in a good place.

“I never believed we’d become club 42 and always felt we were better than our league position stated.

“But it’s never nice to be down at the bottom when you have a big trapdoor ready to open.

“The manager has redeveloped how we play. He’s altered our mental attitude towards games.

“He is very positive and his passion for the game is infectious.

Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum is keen to fire up Forfar’s play-off ambitions. Image: SNS

“We went on a fantastic run from mid-January to March to get ourselves out of trouble.

“It really is incredible that we’re now in a position where play-offs are possible.

“We were disappointing in Elgin last week but let’s step up to the plate and give our fans a result they can be proud of.

“I’d urge everyone in Forfar to come along and support us on Saturday. We’ll do our best to repay you.”

