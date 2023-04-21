Marc McCallum issues rally call to Forfar fans to roar Station Park side into play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum has issued a rally call to the club’s supporters to roar them into the promotion play-offs.

League Two Loons face Bonnyrigg Rose at Station Park on Saturday knowing three wins will secure their place in the top four.

And having seen crowds swelling at Angus rivals Arbroath and Brechin City in recent weeks, McCallum hopes Forfar fans can turn out.

“Our fans have been fantastic,” said McCallum.

“You see them home and away turning out in good numbers to back us.

“They’ve stuck by us even when we weren’t giving them a lot to shout about earlier in the season.

“Some, quite rightly, voiced their opinions when things were going wrong.

“They pay their money and were absolutely entitled to their opinion as we weren’t clicking.

“But they stood by us and we’ve achieved our initial objective of staying in the league. Now we are in bonus time, going for the play-offs.

“We have a LOT to play for in our final three games and having as many fans at Station Park as possible can make a difference.

“Forfar are a big club, with real potential and Station Park can be buzzing when we get big numbers there, making a lot of noise.

“I can remember the lift we got from seeing so many in the play-off game with Raith Rovers in 2019.

“We took the lead and what a noise there was.

“I know it’s been a challenging year and I’m grateful for every single fan that stood by us.

“But if they could come with us for one final push for the three cup finals we’ve got coming up then it will give us all a big lift.”

Marc McCallum praises Forfar boss Ray McKinnon

McCallum believes Forfar’s upturn in fortunes has been masterminded by manager Ray McKinnon.

McKinnon took charge of Loons in November as they sat bottom of League Two.

McCallum added: “We weren’t in a good place.

“I never believed we’d become club 42 and always felt we were better than our league position stated.

“But it’s never nice to be down at the bottom when you have a big trapdoor ready to open.

“The manager has redeveloped how we play. He’s altered our mental attitude towards games.

“He is very positive and his passion for the game is infectious.

“We went on a fantastic run from mid-January to March to get ourselves out of trouble.

“It really is incredible that we’re now in a position where play-offs are possible.

“We were disappointing in Elgin last week but let’s step up to the plate and give our fans a result they can be proud of.

“I’d urge everyone in Forfar to come along and support us on Saturday. We’ll do our best to repay you.”