James McPake lauds Dunfermline fans and reveals his ‘main concern’ when appointed Pars boss a year ago

This week marks a year in the job for Dunfermline manager James McPake – and what a turnaround it has been for him and the club.

Not long after being let go from Dundee in February last year, McPake was “a bit apprehensive” when taking his first few steps in his second job in management after a period of reflection.

The Pars had just suffered relegation through the Championship playoff and had also endured a period of soul-searching.

On his arrival at KDM Group East End Park, he wasn’t as troubled by the reaction to his appointment as how they would respond to the players.

“When I came in I just didn’t know how it would go, what the expectations would be of the fans being in League One,” said McPake.

Main concern for new Pars boss

“I think they realised that we were in it because we deserved to be in it and that we were going to need them right behind us from the start to pick those players back up.

“That was the main concern, I wasn’t too bothered about how my appointment would be received. I believe in the work and what we do.

“I had taken a blow as well with losing a job. You are hurting when that happens so it was important that I just got stuck into the job and work as hard as I could.”

There were times early on when it was a bit of struggle – failing to break down a packed defence or take chances. Sometimes both.

But they always gave their all and never gave up, losing just once in 36 matches in League One.

“Any supporter can relate to that, any manager needs that and wants that,” continued McPake.

“When you see the fans get behind your team just solely down to the way they are working hard, I think that is the only thing you can control.

“You cannot help mistakes, cannot score wonder goals, predict a last-minute winner like Lewis McCann’s here against Clyde.”

James McPake in promise to Dunfermline fans

As has been the answer to most questions about the reasons for this season’s record-breaking title win, the Pars boss puts it down to “hard work”.

That has culminated in a return to the Championship at the first time of asking and the supporters have again responded by snapping up season tickets.

Following superb early uptake in season card sales, there are now less than 40 seats available in the North West Stand for the 2023/24 season 🏁 ℹ️ https://t.co/LpkmPlFa4V

🎟 https://t.co/d8Ewtxvpjy pic.twitter.com/SqfD3uDZ8q — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) May 18, 2023

“Those things are down to hard work, I’m a firm believer in that and that’s the one thing that we will promise this year again,” said McPake.

“I cannot promise a lovely big podium on the pitch, what we can promise is the 11 we pick plus the five subs we use and with the changes we make, they will all come on and give absolutely everything for this fantastic support.”