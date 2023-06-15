EXCLUSIVE: Montrose ace Kane Hester opens up on historic gambling issues and accepts suspended 8-game SFA ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose ace Kane Hester opens up on historic gambling issues and accepts suspended 8-game SFA ban

Hester has escaped immediate suspension for breaches of rule 31 of the SFA Disciplinary Rules after admitting betting on football between 2014 and 2019.

By Ewan Smith
Kane Hester has signed for Montrose.
Stewart Petrie has signed Kane Hester for Montrose. Image: Montrose FC

Kane Hester has opened up on the historic gambling issues that have hung over him for nine years – after accepting a suspended eight-game ban from the SFA.

Hester lost his job as a firefighter after a protracted court case in March over an alleged spot-betting scam whilst he was an Elgin City player.

Hester was acquitted of all charges – along with three others – at Dundee Sheriff Court.

But after becoming Montrose’s record-signing last month, Hester was cited for an entirely separate charge of breaching section 31 of the SFA Disciplinary Rules, that prohibits players from all forms of gambling on football.

Hester made a number of smaller bets between 13th August 2014 and 27th April 2019 – mostly under £5 – whilst he was a player at junior side Arbroath Vics, then Arbroath, Albion Rovers and Elgin City.

He did not play in any of the games he bet on.

Kane Hester’s historic betting took place prior to his move from Elgin City to Montrose. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Now the SFA have cleared Hester to play without any immediate suspension, but his suspended ban will come into effect if he breaches the rules again in the coming season.

The SFA took account of the significant time since the offences, Hester’s remorseful attitude and willingness to help people understand the impact caused by  gambling harm.

Hester has also chosen to share his story with Courier Sport, insisting he hasn’t gambled for four years.

He will now use his experiences – which started when he was a ‘young and naive’ 18-year-old – to hold ‘gambling harm’ talks with others via PFA Scotland, RCA Trust and the Montrose Community Trust.

Kane Hester has been on ‘steep learning curve’

Kane Hester was cleared of all charges at Dundee Sheriff Court in March. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk

“I’m genuinely remorseful over all of this,” Hester told Courier Sport.

“It has been a very steep learning curve. It’s a period of my life that I want to put behind me and move on from. At the same time, I can use it to help others.

“I was just 18 when I first had a bet. I was starting out in football and the world was opening up to me.

“Young and naive, I didn’t fully appreciate the significance of betting. I didn’t really understand, at the time, that it wasn’t allowed.

“When you are younger you don’t really think about these things. You don’t always make the most sensible of choices.

“I didn’t really think that gambling on football was a big deal.

“I understand the consequences of gambling. I fully appreciate that, as a footballer, it’s not permitted in any form.”

“But football has changed a lot in terms of how we, as players, are educated over the perils of gambling.

“I’m a lot more mature and willing to take ownership of my past. I think that’s an important part of moving on.

“I’m not a naive young man any more. I understand the consequences of gambling. I fully appreciate that, as a footballer, it’s not permitted – in any form.

Kane Hester: I want to talk opening to people about gambling harms

“It’s really important to me to share my experiences with others.

“I want to talk openly to people about gambling harms. If, in any small way, I can help someone then that’s a positive.”

Now 27, Hester’s historic gambling and subsequent court case has had a serious impact on his life on and off the pitch.

But he has continued to find form, netting 29 goals for Elgin City last term to earn a record-breaking move to Montrose.

And after feeling the love from Montrose – who immediately formed a support network to help Hester tackling his historic gambling issues head on – he’s looking forward to repaying them.

Stewart Petrie has made a transfer record-beating move for Kane Hester.
Kane Hester has been supported by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie and others at the club. Image: Montrose FC

He added: “This has had a huge impact on my life.

“I’ve lost a lot. I’ve lost a career as a firefighter and I’ve had the cloud hanging over me for a long time. It’s not just been one big episode, it’s two.

“I had the court case and then the SFA charge just after I signed for Montrose.

“I haven’t bet in a long, long time – not since 2019.

Montrose support network

“I’ve moved on from it but it’s been difficult to put it behind me until now.

“The support I’ve had from Montrose has been incredible.

“I’ve only been here for few weeks but I’ve already felt more supported by the people here than I have anywhere else.

“They have tackled the issue head on with me. I’ve been honest and up front with them and they have been the same with me.

“It really is a family club that cares about the people that work here and the only way I can repay them is by doing my job on the pitch.

“I want to get my head down, score goals and put smiles onto the faces of the Montrose fans.”

