EXCLUSIVE: Montrose ace Kane Hester opens up on historic gambling issues and accepts suspended 8-game SFA ban

Kane Hester has opened up on the historic gambling issues that have hung over him for nine years – after accepting a suspended eight-game ban from the SFA.

Hester lost his job as a firefighter after a protracted court case in March over an alleged spot-betting scam whilst he was an Elgin City player.

Hester was acquitted of all charges – along with three others – at Dundee Sheriff Court.

But after becoming Montrose’s record-signing last month, Hester was cited for an entirely separate charge of breaching section 31 of the SFA Disciplinary Rules, that prohibits players from all forms of gambling on football.

Hester made a number of smaller bets between 13th August 2014 and 27th April 2019 – mostly under £5 – whilst he was a player at junior side Arbroath Vics, then Arbroath, Albion Rovers and Elgin City.

He did not play in any of the games he bet on.

Now the SFA have cleared Hester to play without any immediate suspension, but his suspended ban will come into effect if he breaches the rules again in the coming season.

The SFA took account of the significant time since the offences, Hester’s remorseful attitude and willingness to help people understand the impact caused by gambling harm.

Hester has also chosen to share his story with Courier Sport, insisting he hasn’t gambled for four years.

He will now use his experiences – which started when he was a ‘young and naive’ 18-year-old – to hold ‘gambling harm’ talks with others via PFA Scotland, RCA Trust and the Montrose Community Trust.

Kane Hester has been on ‘steep learning curve’

“I’m genuinely remorseful over all of this,” Hester told Courier Sport.

“It has been a very steep learning curve. It’s a period of my life that I want to put behind me and move on from. At the same time, I can use it to help others.

“I was just 18 when I first had a bet. I was starting out in football and the world was opening up to me.

“Young and naive, I didn’t fully appreciate the significance of betting. I didn’t really understand, at the time, that it wasn’t allowed.

“When you are younger you don’t really think about these things. You don’t always make the most sensible of choices.

“I didn’t really think that gambling on football was a big deal.

“I understand the consequences of gambling. I fully appreciate that, as a footballer, it’s not permitted in any form.”

“But football has changed a lot in terms of how we, as players, are educated over the perils of gambling.

“I’m a lot more mature and willing to take ownership of my past. I think that’s an important part of moving on.

“I’m not a naive young man any more. I understand the consequences of gambling. I fully appreciate that, as a footballer, it’s not permitted – in any form.

Kane Hester: I want to talk opening to people about gambling harms

“It’s really important to me to share my experiences with others.

“I want to talk openly to people about gambling harms. If, in any small way, I can help someone then that’s a positive.”

Now 27, Hester’s historic gambling and subsequent court case has had a serious impact on his life on and off the pitch.

But he has continued to find form, netting 29 goals for Elgin City last term to earn a record-breaking move to Montrose.

And after feeling the love from Montrose – who immediately formed a support network to help Hester tackling his historic gambling issues head on – he’s looking forward to repaying them.

He added: “This has had a huge impact on my life.

“I’ve lost a lot. I’ve lost a career as a firefighter and I’ve had the cloud hanging over me for a long time. It’s not just been one big episode, it’s two.

“I had the court case and then the SFA charge just after I signed for Montrose.

“I haven’t bet in a long, long time – not since 2019.

Montrose support network

“I’ve moved on from it but it’s been difficult to put it behind me until now.

“The support I’ve had from Montrose has been incredible.

“I’ve only been here for few weeks but I’ve already felt more supported by the people here than I have anywhere else.

“They have tackled the issue head on with me. I’ve been honest and up front with them and they have been the same with me.

“It really is a family club that cares about the people that work here and the only way I can repay them is by doing my job on the pitch.

“I want to get my head down, score goals and put smiles onto the faces of the Montrose fans.”