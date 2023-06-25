Bobby Linn ‘coming home’ with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn’t ‘cross Angus divide’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Bobby Linn ‘coming home’ with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn’t ‘cross Angus divide’

Linn has agreed a two-year deal with the Dundee-based juniors after calling time of his glittering senior career last month.

By Ewan Smith
Bobby Linn during his Arbroath FC days.
Bobby Linn has left Arbroath to join Lochee United. Image: Arbroath FC

Bobby Linn says he feels right at home at Lochee United after agreeing a two-year deal with the Dundee-based junior outfit.

Arbroath legend Linn, 37, has teamed up with long-term pals Dougie Cameron and Jonathan Smart at Thomson Park after quitting senior football last month.

And while Linn knows he will now be ‘a target’ after making the move into the juniors, the super-fit winger hopes to play into his 40s.

The former Dundee youth star played alongside Cameron at Dens Park and is delighted to be teaming up with him again.

“In a lot of ways you could say I’ve come home,” Linn told Courier Sport after Lochee announced the deal.

“I’m a Charleston boy and Lochee United is almost on my doorstep.

“A lot of my friends live near by and drink in the pubs on a Saturday. They couldn’t always make it up to Arbroath to see me but they can now!

“The move also makes sense for a number of other reasons.

“From a family perspective it means I’m close to home and that’s important as I have another wee one on the way.

“I’ve known Dougie Cameron a really long time. We were at Dundee together and I’ve been friends ever since.

Bobby Linn: Smart connection helped Lochee United move

Bobby Linn put in the hard yards at Dundee as a youngster and now he’s ‘come home’ to Lochee United. Image: SNS

“It’s the same with Jonathan Smart. He’s been a friend for many years and now I’ll be playing for him and Dougie.

“I know Gavin Tinley, Derek Gallacher and Larry Duncan and I’m looking forward to working with them all.

“I always said when I left Arbroath that I wanted to step out of senior football.

“I couldn’t play for another one of Arbroath’s rivals. People have done it over the last 20 years but it wasn’t for me.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to ‘cross the divide’ if you like.

“Arbroath was my senior club. I spent ten fantastic years there and will always have wonderful memories from a club I love.

“But I’m determined to get back on the pitch and I’m really excited by the Lochee move.

“They have ambitious plans on and off the park and it’s great to be a part of them.

“I know I’ll have a target on my back but I’m going to look after myself and enjoy my football – hopefully for a number of years.”

More from The Courier

Former Covid patient Mike Higgins
'I was fearing staff would murder me': Kirkcaldy teacher reveals Covid trauma and recovery
Montrose beach
Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach ends well
Sea Cloud Spirit while docked at Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in…
B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats