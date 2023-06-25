Bobby Linn ‘coming home’ with Lochee United move as Arbroath legend couldn’t ‘cross Angus divide’

Bobby Linn says he feels right at home at Lochee United after agreeing a two-year deal with the Dundee-based junior outfit.

Arbroath legend Linn, 37, has teamed up with long-term pals Dougie Cameron and Jonathan Smart at Thomson Park after quitting senior football last month.

And while Linn knows he will now be ‘a target’ after making the move into the juniors, the super-fit winger hopes to play into his 40s.

The former Dundee youth star played alongside Cameron at Dens Park and is delighted to be teaming up with him again.

“In a lot of ways you could say I’ve come home,” Linn told Courier Sport after Lochee announced the deal.

“I’m a Charleston boy and Lochee United is almost on my doorstep.

“A lot of my friends live near by and drink in the pubs on a Saturday. They couldn’t always make it up to Arbroath to see me but they can now!

“The move also makes sense for a number of other reasons.

“From a family perspective it means I’m close to home and that’s important as I have another wee one on the way.

“I’ve known Dougie Cameron a really long time. We were at Dundee together and I’ve been friends ever since.

Bobby Linn: Smart connection helped Lochee United move

“It’s the same with Jonathan Smart. He’s been a friend for many years and now I’ll be playing for him and Dougie.

“I know Gavin Tinley, Derek Gallacher and Larry Duncan and I’m looking forward to working with them all.

“I always said when I left Arbroath that I wanted to step out of senior football.

“I couldn’t play for another one of Arbroath’s rivals. People have done it over the last 20 years but it wasn’t for me.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to ‘cross the divide’ if you like.

“Arbroath was my senior club. I spent ten fantastic years there and will always have wonderful memories from a club I love.

“But I’m determined to get back on the pitch and I’m really excited by the Lochee move.

“They have ambitious plans on and off the park and it’s great to be a part of them.

“I know I’ll have a target on my back but I’m going to look after myself and enjoy my football – hopefully for a number of years.”