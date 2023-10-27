Aidan Connolly on why he ‘can’t complain’ about lack of Raith Rovers action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aidan Connolly on why he ‘can’t complain’ about lack of Raith Rovers action

The forward was the club's top scorer in both of the last two seasons.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly missed the star of the season through injury. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly is “feeling good” after six months on the sidelines at Raith Rovers.

The 28-year-old damaged his ankle ligaments last season and played through it, with the squad already down to the bare bones.

He has been available for a month and his manager spoke recently about his hesitation in throwing him into a tight match for his return.

It meant Connolly had to wait until the visit of Dundee United for his first minutes of the season and Cliftonville the week after for his first start.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has had Aidan Connolly available for the last month. Images: SNS.

“I’d basically shattered my ankle, so I was out for six months,” he said.

“I’ve been back a bit maybe a month, I feel good.

“The boys have been doing well. If I’m not playing, I’m not playing. I’ll just keep working hard and hopefully eventually I’ll get a chance.

“But I can’t complain, the boys are playing well and the team is performing well together. So what will be, will be.”

Aidan Connolly: ‘I was feeling miles off it’

After one league defeat in eight, just two defeats in 16 in all competitions and an abundance of attacking options, it’s no surprise Connolly has had to be patient.

With injury ruling Jack Hamilton out this weekend and Jamie Gullan a doubt, perhaps Raith top scorer for the last two seasons is in line to be involved in this weekend’s Fife derby.

His appearances this season so far will have aided his chances, though he admits that he was struggling a little at the beginning of his first start.

Aidan Connolly signed a two-year contract at Raith in the summer. Image: Tony Fimister/Raith Rovers.

He explained: “To be fair, at the start I was feeling miles off it, I felt like I wasn’t ready. But I had to remember that I was out for six months and it takes time.

“It’s going to take time, even now when I go back in, it’s going to take time before I get up and running.

“I’m dying to get on, I’ve been dying to play, but it’s the manager’s decision. If he doesn’t think I’m ready, then that’s his decision.

“I’m in a better place now, I feel that I’m more up to match fitness. So that’s a positive.”

Connolly calls for fan backing ‘no matter what’

The mood around Stark’s Park is positive at the moment, with another bumper crowd expected for Saturday’s visit of Dunfermline.

Connolly, who signed a new deal in the summer, said the support so far has been “brilliant”.

He urged the supporters to continue to back their team through the inevitable bumps in the road.

“The fans have been coming in their numbers,” he said. “The boys are seeing that and the boys are putting on the performances that they want as well.

The Raith fans have turned out in their numbers so far. Image: SNS.

“I think that’s why they keep coming back.

“But it’s a long season, there are going to be ups and downs. So far, there have been quite a lot of ups, not a lot of downs.

“But through a season, through experience, there are always downs as well.

“Hopefully the fans are with us all season no matter what happens.”

Conversation