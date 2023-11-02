Dunfermline quarterly report card: Transfer window, manager and star man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Transfer window, manager and star man

Courier Sport assesses the first part of the Pars' return to the Scottish Championship.

Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, James McPake and Kyle Benedictus. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

How Dunfermline’s season has gone so far has split the fans.

While we are far from a crisis point, some have been unhappy with the transfer dealings, while others have put their trust in the management team and recruitment structure that refreshed the club last season.

For some, there are mitigating circumstances for the current run of three games without a point or a goal. Others read more into the recent results and fear the worst.

As is usually the case, the truth appears to lie somewhere in the middle, with a lot of football still to be played.

Dunfermline manager James McPake has Dunfermline eighth in the Championship with games in hand. Image: Craig Brown/ DAFC.

Courier Sport looks at the first quarter of Dunfermline’s season.

Transfer window

As alluded to above, this has been a point of much debate. A patient approach didn’t always go down well last season, but once it brought results, everyone bought in.

Three of the loanees from last season were always the target of permanent deals and Sam Fisher, Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Ewan Otoo were added on three-year deals.

This didn’t satiate the appetite of all the fans and some focused on the lack of ‘new’ new signings.

Ewan Otoo, picutred with James McPake, signed a three-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.

Now the squad has filled out after James McPake added Alex Jakubiak and Michael O’Halloran and brought in another two young loanees in Ben Summers and Owen Moffat.

A long-term, considered approach – based on looking beyond short-term gains – to replace what went before has worked so far.

There have been selection issues this season due to injury, but not down to who has been signed.

Grade: B+

Form

The table doesn’t look great right now, but then a win over Morton on Friday night could lift Dunfermline into fourth.

They also have another game in hand over most of the other teams in the Championship and winning both would have them above Partick Thistle in third.

That’s all ifs and buts and the main objective right now is to get out of this run after a more encouraging performance at Raith Rovers.

And to finish some of the chances they’ve been creating – an issue they overcame at the start of last season.

This time, the weekly opposition is more ruthless than what they were up against in League One, predictably leading to more defeats.

Grade: B

Manager

The Dunfermline boss finds himself on a poor run of results for the first time at East End Park.

After a decent showing in a competitive Viaplay Cup group, McPake went into the league season without three key players.

Matty Todd, Ritchie-Hosler and Deniz Mehmet all picked up ankle injuries and are only just getting back to full fitness now.

On top of that, skipper Kyle Benedictus has been missing for all but 45 minutes of the last eight weeks and Rhys Breen is out injured again after returning from a lengthy injury.

Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus picked up an injury in September. Image: SNS.

Injuries are part of the game and something every manager has to deal with but the three ahead of the league season were a particularly cruel blow.

The goalkeeper and every position in the back three has been disrupted this season.

Despite that, until recently, McPake continued to get results and is a game-in-hand win away from having the side in the top half of the Championship.

Grade: B+

Star man: Lewis McCann

Lewis McCann is the club’s top scorer with six. In the Championship, his double won all three points versus Queen’s Park at Hampden.

The week after, he was part of a devastating attack against Morton and should have had more than the solitary goal he scored that afternoon.

That’s on top of a man-of-the-match performance versus Raith Rovers in the Viaplay Cup.

Like the team, McCann has shown some inconsistency, but when he is on it he is one of the most dangerous forwards in the division.

Grade: A

Conclusion

Again, it could come down to perspective and what you believe this Dunfermline team should be aiming for this season.

The games in hand make it difficult to fully judge their return to the Championship so far, but there are enough signs that the top four is achievable.

Much will depend on players returning to fitness and others staying fit but there are enough ingredients to be looking up the table at this stage than down.

Overall grade: B+

Conversation