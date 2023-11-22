RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath return to form would be perfect 70th birthday present for Gayfield dugout duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath return to form would be perfect 70th birthday present for Gayfield dugout duo

Lichties management team Dick and Ian Campbell turned 70 on Tuesday.

Arbroath management duo Dick and Ian Campbell
By Rab Douglas

Everybody involved in football has suffered through some difficult bus journeys on the way back from defeats.

Heading home with Arbroath from The New Saints last weekend was right up there.

It was a sore one to take.

We went 1-0 up – and I thought we could have gone 3-0 up.

Instead, they equalised and, after that, we didn’t get ourselves back in the game. They took over.

It was a horrible, long trip back up the road. But while it wasn’t enjoyable for anyone, it also give everyone time to reflect.

We’re not in the business of making excuses at Gayfield.

Yes, we were missing a good few bodies, but the performance wasn’t good enough and that’s all there is to it.

To the players’ credit, they trained well on Monday night – and that’s all you can ask of them.

After results like Saturday’s – and after the run of results we’ve had recently – you want to see boys being professional and attacking things with everything they’ve got.

After all, that’s what it will take to get us moving in the right direction again.

We just need a result. That’s sometimes all it takes.

One result, one performance, can be enough to boost the confidence in the group and get you going on a wee run again.

These players have been in that position before; they put five wins in a row together in August and September.

We then didn’t have a game for about a month and, for some reason, that seems to have had an impact, with results dropping off since then.

Scottish Cup motivation

But we haven’t all of a sudden become a bad team. That doesn’t happen overnight.

The players are well aware of the situation.

By the time Saturday comes around, hopefully we’ll have a few of the players back that we were missing against TNS.

And the prospect of a Scottish Cup tie with Spartans should give the boys all the motivation they need.

A wee run in the cup would be a great thing.

We’re due the fans a performance and a result.

And with the management team celebrating their 70th birthday on Tuesday, a decent showing would be a good present from the lads to them.

Dick and Ian [Campbell] are at an age where most people are thinking about slowing down, taking things easy, but the pair of them come alive at training and on matchdays.

They don’t have 1300-odd games behind them through luck; it’s through hard work and dedication.

That’s the thing about the gaffer and Pink – they’ll be desperate to get their teeth into this game on Saturday and hopefully come away with the right result.

