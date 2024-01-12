Raith Rovers lead tributes following death of former chairman Bill Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers lead tributes following death of former chairman Bill Clark

It has been announced the 76-year-old passed away on Monday.

By Iain Collin
Former Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark. Image: SNS
Former Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers have led tributes to Bill Clark after it was revealed the club’s former chairman has passed away.

The ‘deeply saddened’ Kirkcaldy outfit announced Clark died aged 76 on Monday following an illness.

The Stark’s Park club will hold a minute’s silence before their SPFL Championship encounter with Queen’s Park on Saturday as a mark of respect.

During his working life, Clark served as rector of Galashiels Academy, chief inspector of schools for Scotland and also director of education in Islington, London.

But he will be remembered by most for his time spent in the boardroom at Raith.

A lifelong Rovers supporter, Clark joined the club as a director in October 2017 and was subsequently appointed chairman in May the following year.

He was faced with the struggles of the Coronavirus pandemic and the football shutdown that followed, and successfully steered Raith through the financial difficulties of the pandemic during his two years at the helm.

He also led the club during the legal battle to ensure the club’s promotion from League One was honoured following the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

After a brief spell away from the board, Clark returned as a director in October 2020 and spearheaded the club’s youth development and community work at that time.

Untenable

However, his relationship with Raith was soured when he stepped down from the board in February 2022 in protest at the signing of David Goodwillie.

He claimed his position was untenable after his objections to the deeply controversial move were overruled.

It was reported at the time that Clark and fellow director Andrew Mill had been outvoted by their colleagues on the board and he subsequently resigned as a matter of principal.

A statement from Raith said: “Everyone at Raith Rovers Football Club was deeply saddened to hear that former chairman Bill Clark passed away on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with Bill’s wife Ann and all of his loved ones.

“There will be a minute’s silence before kick-off tomorrow as we remember a great man.”

