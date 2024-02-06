Andy Barrowman details Raith Rovers’ ongoing signing plans and reveals what swung Zak Rudden loan capture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Barrowman details Raith Rovers’ ongoing signing plans and reveals what swung Zak Rudden loan capture

The Stark's Park CEO insists rival clubs offered Dundee more money for Rudden

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman. Image: SNS.

Andy Barrowman has revealed Raith Rovers are still on the lookout for new signings as they seek answers to their current slump.

The Stark’s Park outfit were quiet in the January transfer window, bringing in loan duo Kyle Turner from Ross County and Dundee’s Zak Rudden.

Despite Dan O’Reilly, an emergency recruit due to injuries in November, departing to join Partick Thistle, Raith did not bring in a replacement defender before the deadline.

However, with Friday night’s 1-0 loss to Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy extending Rovers’ dismal run to five straight defeats, they remain open to adding another fresh face.

Andy Barrowman stands beside the pitch at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Andy Barrowman was appointed CEO at Raith Rovers following last May’s consortium takeover. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Title favourites Dundee United showed what can still be done in the transfer market with the loan capture of St Johnstone centre-half Sam McClelland on Monday.

And, with a potentially pivotal top-of-the-table clash with United next up a week on Friday, Barrowman says Raith could follow suit if the right player becomes available.

He said: “With the loan window still being open there was no mad rush for us on deadline day.

“Anything we bring in was more likely to be a loan away, so we’ve still got another month to go on that.

‘Looking to improve’

“We all got used to watching transfer deadline day on Sky Sports News and I know it’s nice to see your club bring in a player on deadline day.

“It feels good and there’s that wee excitement factor.

“But there was no panic with us at Raith Rovers.

“We’re still active, or probably semi-active to be more accurate.

“We’ve got a really good squad. We’re really happy with what we’ve got at the minute.

“But, as with every club, we’re always looking to improve.”

Zak Rudden holds a scarf above his head as he signs on loan for Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden signed for Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee. Image: Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, Barrowman has revealed Championship rivals were willing to pay a greater chunk of Rudden’s wages to Dundee.

But the player himself made it clear he had his heart set on joining Raith.

It was a repeat of the capture of Turner from County and with the loan arrival of Shaun Byrne from the Dark Blues in the summer.

Half-year financial figures last week showed just a seven per cent increase in spending on ‘football operations’.

And Barrowman has already hit back at critics who have accused Rovers of recklessly splashing the cash this season in the hunt for success.

‘Players want to play for Raith Rovers’

He added: “I’m not about to start giving out figures but there were other clubs in our division who were offering a sizeable amount more of a contribution for Zak Rudden.

“But he wanted to come to Raith Rovers and he made that clear to Dundee, that this was the place he wanted to come to play football.

“So, I think that’s testament to what Ian [Murray, manager] and [technical director] John Potter behind the scenes have created.

“Players want to play for Raith Rovers.

New Raith Rovers loan signing Zak Rudden, flanked by manager Ian Murray, puts his hand to his head after being substitute with an injury.
Zak Rudden picked up a suspected hamstring injury on his first start for Raith Rovers in Friday night’s defeat to Airdrie. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I’m not decrying anything that’s gone on in the past but I think there’s been a significant change in that factor over the last six months.”

He went on: “Zak’s not the only player that’s happened with.

Kyle Turner is another example and, going back to the summer, Shaun Byrne was one of the early ones.

“He had umpteen suitors in our division and higher, but he chose to come here because he wanted to come and play for Raith Rovers.

“It’s great. I would hate to be in a situation where players sign for Raith Rovers because they get paid more. It won’t ever be like that.”

