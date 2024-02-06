Andy Barrowman details Raith Rovers’ ongoing signing plans and reveals what swung Zak Rudden loan capture

Andy Barrowman has revealed Raith Rovers are still on the lookout for new signings as they seek answers to their current slump.

The Stark’s Park outfit were quiet in the January transfer window, bringing in loan duo Kyle Turner from Ross County and Dundee’s Zak Rudden.

Despite Dan O’Reilly, an emergency recruit due to injuries in November, departing to join Partick Thistle, Raith did not bring in a replacement defender before the deadline.

However, with Friday night’s 1-0 loss to Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy extending Rovers’ dismal run to five straight defeats, they remain open to adding another fresh face.

Title favourites Dundee United showed what can still be done in the transfer market with the loan capture of St Johnstone centre-half Sam McClelland on Monday.

And, with a potentially pivotal top-of-the-table clash with United next up a week on Friday, Barrowman says Raith could follow suit if the right player becomes available.

He said: “With the loan window still being open there was no mad rush for us on deadline day.

“Anything we bring in was more likely to be a loan away, so we’ve still got another month to go on that.

‘Looking to improve’

“We all got used to watching transfer deadline day on Sky Sports News and I know it’s nice to see your club bring in a player on deadline day.

“It feels good and there’s that wee excitement factor.

“But there was no panic with us at Raith Rovers.

“We’re still active, or probably semi-active to be more accurate.

“We’ve got a really good squad. We’re really happy with what we’ve got at the minute.

“But, as with every club, we’re always looking to improve.”

Meanwhile, Barrowman has revealed Championship rivals were willing to pay a greater chunk of Rudden’s wages to Dundee.

But the player himself made it clear he had his heart set on joining Raith.

It was a repeat of the capture of Turner from County and with the loan arrival of Shaun Byrne from the Dark Blues in the summer.

Half-year financial figures last week showed just a seven per cent increase in spending on ‘football operations’.

And Barrowman has already hit back at critics who have accused Rovers of recklessly splashing the cash this season in the hunt for success.

‘Players want to play for Raith Rovers’

He added: “I’m not about to start giving out figures but there were other clubs in our division who were offering a sizeable amount more of a contribution for Zak Rudden.

“But he wanted to come to Raith Rovers and he made that clear to Dundee, that this was the place he wanted to come to play football.

“So, I think that’s testament to what Ian [Murray, manager] and [technical director] John Potter behind the scenes have created.

“Players want to play for Raith Rovers.

“I’m not decrying anything that’s gone on in the past but I think there’s been a significant change in that factor over the last six months.”

He went on: “Zak’s not the only player that’s happened with.

“Kyle Turner is another example and, going back to the summer, Shaun Byrne was one of the early ones.

“He had umpteen suitors in our division and higher, but he chose to come here because he wanted to come and play for Raith Rovers.

“It’s great. I would hate to be in a situation where players sign for Raith Rovers because they get paid more. It won’t ever be like that.”