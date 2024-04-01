Raith Rovers ban fan who threw glass bottle at Dundee United stars as two charged over unrelated incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers ban fan who threw glass bottle at Dundee United stars as two charged over unrelated incidents

The disorder soured the top-of-the-table Championship clash at Tannadice.

By Iain Collin
Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United's opening goal against Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have banned a supporter from Stark’s Park “indefinitely” after a bottle was thrown at Dundee United players at the weekend.

The missile was launched onto the pitch from the away end at Tannadice as Tony Watt celebrated scoring United’s opening goal in their 2-0 win.

The incident soured the top-of-the-table encounter played out in front of over 10,000 fans.

The Dundee United players point out the bottle to referee Nick Walsh. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Watt broke the deadlock for the Tangerines in the seventh minute and celebrated in front of the visiting supporters in the Carling Stand.

He was then seen picking up a bottle before bringing it to the attention of referee Nick Walsh.

Rovers moved swiftly to condemn the unsavoury episode and vowed to investigate.

They now say they have pinpointed the culprit and taken action.

The Kirkcaldy club have also promised to take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to such misbehaviour.

Raith make statement

A statement read: “A supporter that threw an object onto the pitch during Saturday’s match has been identified and banned from Stark’s Park indefinitely.

“Such behaviour does not reflect the values of our football club, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards it.”

They added: “There is no place for this kind of behaviour at a football match.”

Watt himself spoke after the game and branded fans throwing missiles as “unacceptable”.

Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United as he cups his ear looking for acclaim from supporters.
Tony Watt laps up Dundee United’s win in front of the home supporters. Image: Shutterstock.

“I saw there was a glass bottle thrown on,” said Watt.

“I don’t think that’s acceptable. People just get carried away and I think there was a vape (thrown) as well.

“People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable – but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”

Arrests

Meanwhile, it has emerged two people were arrested following disorder at the title showdown.

It is understood both arrests are unrelated to the missile-throwing incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested and charged in connection with disorder at the Dundee United FC v Raith Rovers match on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

“Both will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

