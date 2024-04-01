Raith Rovers ban fan who threw glass bottle at Dundee United stars as two charged over unrelated incidents

Raith Rovers have banned a supporter from Stark’s Park “indefinitely” after a bottle was thrown at Dundee United players at the weekend.

The missile was launched onto the pitch from the away end at Tannadice as Tony Watt celebrated scoring United’s opening goal in their 2-0 win.

The incident soured the top-of-the-table encounter played out in front of over 10,000 fans.

Watt broke the deadlock for the Tangerines in the seventh minute and celebrated in front of the visiting supporters in the Carling Stand.

He was then seen picking up a bottle before bringing it to the attention of referee Nick Walsh.

Rovers moved swiftly to condemn the unsavoury episode and vowed to investigate.

They now say they have pinpointed the culprit and taken action.

The Kirkcaldy club have also promised to take a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to such misbehaviour.

Raith make statement

A statement read: “A supporter that threw an object onto the pitch during Saturday’s match has been identified and banned from Stark’s Park indefinitely.

“Such behaviour does not reflect the values of our football club, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards it.”

They added: “There is no place for this kind of behaviour at a football match.”

Watt himself spoke after the game and branded fans throwing missiles as “unacceptable”.

“I saw there was a glass bottle thrown on,” said Watt.

“I don’t think that’s acceptable. People just get carried away and I think there was a vape (thrown) as well.

“People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable – but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”

Arrests

Meanwhile, it has emerged two people were arrested following disorder at the title showdown.

It is understood both arrests are unrelated to the missile-throwing incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 21 and 23, were arrested and charged in connection with disorder at the Dundee United FC v Raith Rovers match on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

“Both will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”